Baldur’s Gate 3 Last Light Inn – how to save Isobel

Where is the Last Light Inn? You’d be forgiven for wanting to get in and out of the Shadow-Cursed Lands as quickly as possible, so visiting a tavern in the middle of an actual nightmare might not be high on your to-do list. Be careful when you do find the inn, though, as this safe haven houses one of the toughest fights you’ve encountered so far. After meeting a band of rangers on a road through the Shadow-Cursed Lands, they will direct you toward their current base of operations – thankfully, a short walk from where you stand.

Spoilers ahead for those who haven't yet played Baldur's Gate 3 but here's how to find the Last Light Inn, what it contains, and how to defeat Flaming Fist Marcus so he doesn't kidnap Isobel and ruin the entire plan before it's even had a chance to formulate.

How to find the Last Light Inn

As you enter the Shadow-Cursed Lands from the Underdark, you’re met by a group of rangers, who are promptly introduced to the absolute terrors that lurk in the shadows of this place. A fight breaks out, and assuming you’re up to the task of smashing the life out of your foes they’ll direct you towards their sanctuary – the Last Light Inn.

The inn is located on the western side of the map, and once you’ve crossed the bridge into the safe area, you’ll be confronted with a familiar face. Jaheira, famed adventurer and now Harpy leader puts you on the defensive as she senses you have a tadpole swimming around your cranium. Depending on what you did back in Emerald Grove, you may have to talk your way out of this situation, or you might be saved by one of your old Tiefling mates.

Once inside the Last Light Inn area, there are a few things you can accomplish. If you’re keen to help Karlach out with her condition, you’ll find Dammon in the stables who can craft the second upgrade for her infernal heart. After this, you can continue your romance with Karlach in a more physical sense, if that’s what you’re into (we are).

Get your conversations out of the way early, because once you head upstairs and speak to Isobel, things go south pretty quickly. A right bastard named Flaming Fist Marcus swoops down and proclaims he’s taking Isobel – it’s a tough fight, but obviously, you aren’t going to let that happen (unless you’re leaning really hard into the Absolute, in which case, you can just… let him).

How to beat Flaming Fist Marcus

The first thing to note here is that Flaming Fist Marcus and his squad of winged terrors are only concerned with Isobel; their attacks are focused completely on her, ignoring you and your party almost completely. Because of this, you’ll want to block off the entrances and exits and post your frontline fighter near Isobel (use the ‘G’ key to ungroup your party, you can position them around the top floor of the Last Light before the fight begins).

You’re in little danger during this fight, with the focus of the enemy’s attacks elsewhere, so use this safety to pound your foe with your strongest spells – taking out the winged horrors first renders Flaming Fist Marcus fairly useless. Once his allies have been dealt with, Marcus will realize the fight is lost and attempt to escape. Keep up the pressure and he should fall. Keep an eye on Isobel’s health bar though, as if her HP reaches 0 Marcus will swoop her up and fly off, breaking the spell protecting the Last Light Inn, and in turn dooming all of its inhabitants to a Shadow-Cursed existence.

Now that you've found the Last Light Inn, and swiftly dispatched Flaming Fist Marcus, you'll have Jaheira and Isobel by your side and are in an excellent position to take on Thorm and his gang of brainwashed fanatics.