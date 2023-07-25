What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue build? Sometimes, you just need stuff. Sometimes, that stuff belongs to someone else. Well, not with BG3’s Rogue – the master of larceny, the menace that skulks in the shadows, the Robin Hood who steals from everyone and gives to themselves.

If you’re anticipating the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date as much as we are, you’ve likely already begun to theorycraft your perfect build for one of the more devious classes; a deadly Rogue who has a penchant for robbing folk blind, and a razor-sharp blade waiting for a home in some poor soul’s back. Here is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue build for all your dodgy needs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue character creation overview

The Rogue class is the true master of the dark arts in BG3; they wait in the shadows, looking for the perfect opportunity to pounce. They rely on deception, concealment, and cunning to succeed in their endeavors. There are two subclasses to choose from when playing as a Rogue, both of which become available at level 3.

Class features

Dexterity saving throw proficiency

Intelligence saving throw proficiency

Light armor proficiency

Simple weapon proficiency

Hand crossbow proficiency

Longsword proficiency

Rapier proficiency

Shortsword proficiency

Thief subclass

Doubling down on the larceny angle, the Thief subclass gives you bonus actions in battle, resistance to fall damage, and an enhanced dodge, to guarantee you won’t be caught, no matter what kind of sticky situation you find yourself in. The features of this subclass are:

Fast Hands

Second-Story Work

Uncanny Dodge

Upgraded sneak attack

Arcane Trickster subclass

Arcane Trickster’s utilize magic and illusions to perform their underworld actions. They gain a small armory of spells to use both in, and out, of a fight. This, coupled with the spectral Mage Hand means that can carry out all manner of unsavory behavior without lifting a finger. The features of this subclass are:

Spell slots

Mage Hand

Uncanny Dodge

Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue build guide

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue build is:

Subclass – Thief

Race – Drow

Background – Urchin

Skills – Dexterity

Weapon – Dagger

Subclass and spells

The best subclass for Rogue is Thief due to the massive sneak attack damage, and unique out-of-combat abilities.

While the Arcane Trickster adds spellcasting to your box of tricks, the Thief subclass is the purest form of Rogue you can be. Its abilities allow you to gain power both inside and outside of combat; you’ll be untouchable wherever you go.

Abilities

Here are the best abilities for the Rogue:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 17

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 12

Wisdom – 13

Charisma – 11

The driving force of this build is the dexterity ability. Not only does this improve your combat effectiveness, but also your ability to pick locks, avoid and disarm traps, and avoid getting caught when you’re somewhere you shouldn’t be. You could opt to increase your charisma stat if you think you may have to talk your way out of a situation or two, but with this build, you shouldn’t have to.

Race

The Drow race gives us the dexterity, sleight of hand, and general slinkiness that suits the Rogue right down to the ground. The plus two to dex out of the gate, bringing it to a base of 17, is invaluable; there won’t be a door or trap that can stand in your way, even when you’re just starting out.

Best background

The best background for Rogue is the Urchin.

Perhaps not the most glamorous of starts, but a life on the streets has taught you to be cunning, and that the only person you can rely on is yourself. It’s the perfect background for roleplaying as a Rogue and gives you stealth and sleight-of-hand proficiency.

Spells and leveling

If you do opt for the Thief subclass, you won’t be able to use any spells, but you will have an improved dodge, a second action in battle, resistance to fall damage, and an improved sneak attack. As well as those, you’ll also get to choose a feat once you reach level four – we suggest Defensive Duelist.

Equipment

The best equipment for the Thief Rogue is a dagger.

Wielding a finesse weapon is vital if you want to get the most from your Defensive Duelist feat. You’ll gain additional AC if you’re being attacked with a melee weapon. Due to the light armor restrictions on Rogue, additional defense is vital.

Now that you have the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue build under your belt, there’s nothing stopping you from robbing every city blind. If you’re into a more direct approach, we have the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter build, or if you’re more of a lover than a fighter, we have everything you need to know about romance in the RPG.