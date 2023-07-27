All Baldur’s Gate 3 locations – map, items, and quests

Which locations are in Baldur’s Gate 3? Much like similar role-playing games, such as the original Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, Pillars of Eternity, and even Divinity: Original Sin 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 features locations that work much the same way. Each separate map is packed full of quests, NPCs of interest, and powerful equipment to uncover. But how do you know if you’ve found it all? The answer is simple: strategy guides back in the 1990s and early 2000s had you covered, and now, we have you covered.

To explore all the locales in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have to pick a class first. Check out our guide that sheds light on all the myriad classes and their subclasses in the game, and as you explore you’re guaranteed to run into the many races of Faerun. All caught up? Read on to find out all we know about the locations you’ll visit while playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 locations

The Nautiloid

The Nautiloid, a mind flayer ship used to travel between worlds and planes of existence, serves as Baldur’s Gate 3’s tutorial area. You’ll meet some future companions aboard as you come to grips with combat and escape the doomed Cthulu-like ship

The Nautiloid quests

Here are the quests in the Nautiloid:

Escape the Nautiloid – automatically added to your journal.

The Nautiloid characters

Here are the characters in the Nautiloid:

Laezel

Shadowheart

Us

Future companions Laezel and Shadowheart can be found on the Nautiloid. Shadowheart can be rescued from an Illithid pod.

Us, a temporary brain-like companion that can be freed from the skull of Myrnath.

The Nautiloid items

Here are the items in the Nautiloid:

Everburn Blade – looted from Commander Zhalk on the Nautiloid’s bridge.

Ravaged Beach

The beach where you awaken after escaping the Nautiloid. Overgrown ruins and sheer cliffs are rife with goblins and bandits as you recruit up to four possible companions while coming to grips with the mind flayer tadpole in your head.

Ravaged Beach quests

Here are the Ravaged Beach quests:

Explore the Ruins – obtained from Shadowheart as she tries to open a door to the ruins.

– obtained from Shadowheart as she tries to open a door to the ruins. Remove the Parasite – obtained automatically.

Ravaged Beach characters

Here are the characters in the Ravaged Beach:

Astarion – recruitable after he tries to slit your throat to the west of Ravaged Beach

– recruitable after he tries to slit your throat to the west of Ravaged Beach Gale – recruitable after he pops out of a purple magic portal.

– recruitable after he pops out of a purple magic portal. Laezel – recruitable once you rescue her from the Tieflings near the ruins.

– recruitable once you rescue her from the Tieflings near the ruins. Shadowheart – recruitable after rescuing her aboard the Nautiloid or helping her open the door to the ruins.

Ravaged Beach items

None discovered in early access. We will update this guide if this changes with the full release.

Dank Crypt

‘Dank’ as in damp and not as in ‘awesome,’ this dungeon is accessed from the Ravaged Beach from one of several entrances guarded by bandits. The Dank Crypt is rife with dangerous traps, difficult puzzles, valuable treasure, and a camp companion.

Dank Crypt quests

Here are the quests in the Dank Crypt:

Explore the Ruins – obtained by Shadowheart at the entrance.

Dank Crypt characters

Here are the characters in the Dank Crypt:

The Hooded Skeleton – He will later appear in camp and can revive dead allies.

The Dank Crypt items

Here are the items in the Dank Crypt:

The Amulet of Lost Voices – a rare amulet found inside a heavy chest.

Druid Grove

Home to both the Druids and refugee Tieflings, this area serves as a hub for much of the first chapter. Your choices here will have drastic consequences for the people that call Druid Grove home. This area also includes the Emerald Grove and Tiefling Hideout.

Druid Grove quests

Here are the quests in Druid Grove:

Find the Nightsong – speak with Aradin outside of Druid Grove.

– speak with Aradin outside of Druid Grove. Save Arabella – speak with Marricko and Locke at the Sacred Pool.

– speak with Marricko and Locke at the Sacred Pool. Save the Goblin Sazza – gained in the Makeshift Prison.

– gained in the Makeshift Prison. Save the Refugees – speak with Zevlor near the entrance to Druid Grove.

– speak with Zevlor near the entrance to Druid Grove. Steal the Sacred Idol – speak to Mol after the Investigate the Beach quest in the Secluded Cove.

Druid Grove characters

Here are the characters in Druid Grove:

Kagha – leader of the Druids.

– leader of the Druids. Zelvor – leader of the refugee Tieflings.

– leader of the refugee Tieflings. Wyll – recruitable after battling the goblins at the entrance of Druid Grove.

Druid Grove items

Here are the items in Druid Grove:

Amulet of Silvanus – hidden under a rock southeast of Druid Grove.

– hidden under a rock southeast of Druid Grove. Broodmother’s Revenge – dropped by Kagha.

– dropped by Kagha. Cap of Curing – in a chest near Alfira the Tiefling bard.

– in a chest near Alfira the Tiefling bard. Gloves of Power – dropped by the goblin Za’Krug.

– dropped by the goblin Za’Krug. Hellrider’s Pride – dropped by Zelvor.

– dropped by Zelvor. Cherished Locket – reward for the Save Arabella quest.

– reward for the Save Arabella quest. Shaft of the Vision of the Absolute – part of an uncommon weapon to the east of Druid Grove on the body of Edowin.

– part of an uncommon weapon to the east of Druid Grove on the body of Edowin. Sorrow – within the Hidden Vault.

Secluded Cove

To the east of Druid Grove’s sacred pool, you will discover this small, secluded cove to explore. Be warned: Harpies prowl the area.

Secluded Cove quests

Here are the quests in the Secluded Cove:

Investigate the Beach – continue on until you hear singing.

Secluded Cove characters

Here are the characters in the Secluded Cove:

Entranced Child – Mirkon, a Tiefling child.

Secluded Cove items

Here are the items in the Secluded Cove:

Ring of Colour Spray – found in the Harpy’s nest.

The Blighted Village

With a name like that, you can rest assured the Blighted Village isn’t a friendly place. Goblins and Ogres abound, along with a handful of quests and some extremely powerful items to help you through chapter one.

Blighted Village quests

Finish the Masterwork Weapon – granted by reading Highcliff’s Journal.

– granted by reading Highcliff’s Journal. Search the Cellar – obtained by entering the cellar in an abandoned house in the south of the village.

– obtained by entering the cellar in an abandoned house in the south of the village. Rescue the Gnome – approach the Gnome that Goblins tied to the windmill.

Blighted Village characters

Here are the characters in the Blighted Village:

Fezzerk – a goblin part of Wyll’s companion quest.

– a goblin part of Wyll’s companion quest. Barcus Wroot – a Gnome you can rescue from Goblins.

Blighted Village items

Here are the items in the Blighted Village:

Lumps War Horn – obtained by convincing Lump to fight with you.

– obtained by convincing Lump to fight with you. Haste Helm – inside a wooden chest.

– inside a wooden chest. The Speedy Lightfeet – found in a chest beneath the windmill.

– found in a chest beneath the windmill. Very Heavy Greataxe – dropped by Fezzerk.

– dropped by Fezzerk. Warped Headband of Intellect – dropped by Lump The Enlightened.

Owlbear Nest

East of the Druid Grove, this small dungeon houses a ferocious Owlbear and its cub along with a handful of powerful items.

Owlbear Nest quests

None as yet – we will update this guide if more become available in the full release.

Owlbear Nest characters

Here are the characters in Owlbear Nest:

Owlbear cub – a possible camp companion.

Owlbear Nest items

Here are the items in Owlbear Nest:

The Oak Father’s Embrace – an uncommon medium armor lootable after you kill the Owlbear.

– an uncommon medium armor lootable after you kill the Owlbear. Head of the Vision of the Absolute – part of an uncommon weapon.

part of an uncommon weapon. Moondrop Pendant – found in a sealed chest.

Whispering Depth

Beneath the Blighted Village this optional dungeon awaits. It is not a location those with arachnophobia should visit anytime soon. There are no quests or characters to note in the Whispering Depth, but we will update this guide should some become available in the full release.

Whispering Depth items

Here are the items in the Whispering Depth:

Dark Amethyst – required for the Search the Cellar quest.

– required for the Search the Cellar quest. Poisoner’s Robe – dropped by Phase Spider Matriarch.

– dropped by Phase Spider Matriarch. Spiderstep Boots -found within a room in the cave.

Sunlit Wetlands

A sunny swamp with much more to it than meets the eye, this is one of the more dangerous areas in the first chapter of the game. Soon, you’ll learn that it goes by another name: the Putrid Bog. This area also includes the Overgrown Tunnel.

Sunlit Wetlands quests

Here are the quests in the Sunlit Wetlands:

Save Mayrina – obtained by talking to two brothers near the entrance to the area.

Sunlit Wetlands characters

Here are the characters in the Sunlit Wetlands:

Auntie Ethel – an elderly woman you definitely shouldn’t trust.

– an elderly woman you definitely shouldn’t trust. Demir and his brother Johl .

. Gandrel – a monster hunter related to Astarion’s companion quest.

Sunlit Wetlands items

Here are the Sunlit Wetlands items:

Staff of the Crones – in the Overgrown Tunnel at the back of the Gnarled Teahouse.

– in the Overgrown Tunnel at the back of the Gnarled Teahouse. The Ever-Seeing Eye – an amulet deep within the Overgrown Tunnel.

– an amulet deep within the Overgrown Tunnel. The Sparkle Hands -found in a wooden chest to the southeast of the Sunlet Wetlands.

Goblin Camp

Whether you slaughter all the Goblins within the camp, sneak your way in, or convince a Goblin to vouch for you, the Goblin Camp isn’t an area you should take lightly. Whether you side with the Druids or the Goblin leader will determine how the rest of the chapter unfolds.

Goblin Camp quests

Here are the quests in the Goblin Camp:

Chicken chasing challenge – speak to Krolla. Not an actual quest.

speak to Krolla. Not an actual quest. Rescue Volo – gained when you enter the Goblin Camp.

Goblin Camp characters

Here are the Goblin Camp characters:

Owlbear cub – in the chicken-chasing game.

– in the chicken-chasing game. Novice Crusher -an arrogant Goblin.

Goblin Camp items

Here are the items in the Goblin Camp:

Crusher’s Ring – dropped by Novice Crusher.

– dropped by Novice Crusher. Boots of Aid and Comfort – sold by Grat the trader.

– sold by Grat the trader. Glowing Shield – near the sleeping bugbear.

– near the sleeping bugbear. The Whispering Promise – sometimes sold by Great the trader.

Shattered Sanctum

Within the Goblin Camp you’ll find an entrance to the Shattered Sanctum. Inside, two potential companions await: the Druid Halsin and the cultist Minthara – also quite a lot of Goblins. Be ready for many fights and plenty of great loot for rewards. This area includes the Defiled Temple and the Worg Pens.

Shattered Sanctum quests

Here are the quests in the Shattered Sanctum:

Raid the Grove – speak with Minthara (do not attack the Goblins).

Shattered Sanctum characters

Here are the characters in the Shattered Sanctum:

Halsin – imprisoned within the Warg Pens.

– imprisoned within the Warg Pens. Dror Ragzlin – one of the Goblin leaders.

– one of the Goblin leaders. Minthara – possible companion, and one of the Goblin leaders.

– possible companion, and one of the Goblin leaders. Priestess Gut – one of the Goblin leaders.

– one of the Goblin leaders. Volo – part of the Rescue Volo quest.

Shattered Sanctum items

Here are the items in the Shattered Sanctum:

Absolute’s Talisman – dropped by Priestess Gut.

– dropped by Priestess Gut. Absolute’s Warboard – dropped by Priestess Gut.

– dropped by Priestess Gut. Amulet of Selune’s Chosen – found in a chest.

– found in a chest. Boots of Striding – dropped by Minthara.

– dropped by Minthara. Faithbreaker – dropped by Dror Ragzlin.

– dropped by Dror Ragzlin. Linebreaker Boots – dropped by Beastmaster Zurk in the Warg Pens.

– dropped by Beastmaster Zurk in the Warg Pens. Loviatar’s Scourge – dropped by Abdirak.

– dropped by Abdirak. Jagged Spear – dropped by Torturer Spike.

– dropped by Torturer Spike. Springstep Boots – found near Drog Ragzlin in a chest.

– found near Drog Ragzlin in a chest. The Watersparkers – found in a chest near Minthara.

– found in a chest near Minthara. Xyanyde – dropped by Minthara.

The Risen Road

Much like the rest of the wilderness you can explore in chapter one, The Risen Road is crawling with enemies – dishonest Paladins, hyaenas and gnolls, and hostile Githyanki. Luckily, you can also find a potential – and powerful – companion.

Risen Road quests

Here are the quests in the Risen Road:

Find the Missing Shipment – gained when you stumble upon people trapped by Gnolls.

– gained when you stumble upon people trapped by Gnolls. Hunt the Devil – after finding the wounded Karlach.

– after finding the wounded Karlach. Rescue the Grand Duke – when you approach the burning tavern.

– when you approach the burning tavern. Rescue the Trapped Man – when you enter the burning tavern.

Risen Road characters

Here are the Risen Road characters:

Karlach – a Tiefling Barbarian and possible companion.

– a Tiefling Barbarian and possible companion. Anders – a Paladin of Tyr who’s more than meets the eye.

Risen Road items

Here are the items in the Risen Road:

Gloves of Succor – in the tollhouse.

– in the tollhouse. Reason’s Grasp – found within the cave (Find the Missing Shipment quest).

– found within the cave (Find the Missing Shipment quest). Shattered Flail – dropped by Flind the Gnoll.

– dropped by Flind the Gnoll. Smuggler’s Ring – beneath The Risen Road bridge.

– beneath The Risen Road bridge. Sword of Justice – dropped by Anders.

Zhentarim Hideout

Hidden beneath Waukeen’s Rest in The Risen Road, this optional area is accessed only after finishing Find the Missing Shipment quest. Inside, you’ll find a merchant with some great items and another quest.

Zhentarim Hideout quests

Here are the Zhentarim Hideout quests:

Free the Artist – once you enter the Zhentarim Hideout.

Zhentarim Hideout characters

Here are the Zhentarim Hideout characters:

Brem – a merchant that sells powerful items.

– a merchant that sells powerful items. Oskar – an artist that you can free from the Zhentarim.

Zhentarim Hideout items

Here are the Zhentarim Hideout items:

Doom Axe – sold by Brem after you complete Find the Missing Shipment.

– sold by Brem after you complete Find the Missing Shipment. Giantbreaker – sold by Brem after you complete Find the Missing Shipment.

– sold by Brem after you complete Find the Missing Shipment. The Jolty Vest – sold by Brem after you complete Find the Missing Shipment.

Underdark

One of the biggest dungeons in chapter one, the infamous Underdark also houses some of the most powerful enemies. There are multiple ways to enter this massive labyrinth, but no matter which way you choose, be prepared to fight powerful enemies such as the Spectator Beholder and Minotaurs. This also includes the Selunite Outpost and the Festering Cove, both accessed through the Underdark.

Underdark quests

Here are the quests in Underdark:

Avenge the Sovereign – speak to Glut near Ebonlake Grotto.

– speak to Glut near Ebonlake Grotto. Defeat the Duergar Intruders – found in the Myconid Colony.

– found in the Myconid Colony. Deliver Nere’s Head – from Spaw in the Myconid Colony.

– from Spaw in the Myconid Colony. Protect the Myconid Circle – found in the Myconid Colony.

– found in the Myconid Colony. Find the Missing Boots – from Gekh Coal if you convince him not to attack.

– from Gekh Coal if you convince him not to attack. Find the Mushroom Picker – found in the Myconid Colony.

– found in the Myconid Colony. Cure the Poisoned Gnome – found in the northeast corner of the Underdark.

– found in the northeast corner of the Underdark. Tell Omeluum About the Parasite – gained by talking to Blurg.

Underdark characters

Here are the characters in Underdark:

Blurg – a Hobgoblin trader with many unique items.

– a Hobgoblin trader with many unique items. Derryth Bonecloak – a merchant with unique items.

– a merchant with unique items. Thulla – a Deep Gnome part of several quests.

Underdark items

Here are the items in Underdark:

Amulet of the Unworthy – dropped by a slain Minotaur.

– dropped by a slain Minotaur. Bloodguzzler Garb – dropped by Bulette.

– dropped by Bulette. Circlet of Blasting – sometimes sold by Blurg.

– sometimes sold by Blurg. Helmet of Autonomy – found in the Festering Cove.

– found in the Festering Cove. Helmet of Smiting – found in the Selunite Outpost.

– found in the Selunite Outpost. Herbalist’s Gloves – sometimes sold by Derryth Bonecloak.

– sometimes sold by Derryth Bonecloak. Mourning Frost – obtained by combining an Icy Crystal, Icy Helve, and Icy Metal.

– obtained by combining an Icy Crystal, Icy Helve, and Icy Metal. Phalar Aluve – found near Selunite’s Outpost.

– found near Selunite’s Outpost. Shortsword of the First Blood – found on a Duergar body.

– found on a Duergar body. Sickle of Boooal – dropped by Pooldrip the Zealous in Festering Cove.

– dropped by Pooldrip the Zealous in Festering Cove. Slippery Chain Shirt – found in the Festering Cove.

– found in the Festering Cove. Sunwalker’s Gift – sometimes sold by Blurg.

– sometimes sold by Blurg. The Lifebringer – sometimes sold by Blurg.

– sometimes sold by Blurg. The Psychic Spark – sometimes sold by Blurg.

The Arcane Tower

Accessed in the southeast region of the Underdark, this enchanted area is protected by Arcane Turrets, strange automations, and a hoard of magical items.

The Arcane Tower quests

There are no quests in the Arcane Tower in the early access version of the game. We will update this guide if this changes with the full release.

The Arcane Tower characters

Here are the characters in the Arcane Tower:

Bernard – the tower’s robotic guardian

The Arcane Tower items

Here are the items in the Arcane Tower:

Guiding Light – a ring that Bernard carries.

– a ring that Bernard carries. Light of Creation – dropped by Bernard.

– dropped by Bernard. Mystra’s Grace – found in a chest within the tower.

– found in a chest within the tower. Skybreaker – found in a chest near the entrance.

– found in a chest near the entrance. Staff of Arcane Blessing – found in a hidden basement accessed with Guiding Light equipped.

– found in a hidden basement accessed with Guiding Light equipped. The Sparkswall – found in a hidden basement accessed with Guiding Light equipped.

– found in a hidden basement accessed with Guiding Light equipped. Uncovered Mysteries – found near an elevator.

Gyrmforge

Past the Underdark’s Decrepit Village lies the Gyrmforge, an area claimed by the antagonistic Duergar race. Here you’ll find the Adamantine Forge, which allows you to make some ultra-powerful equipment.

Gyrmforge quests

Here are the quests in the Gyrmforge:

Find Explosives – speak to Brithvar in Grymforge.

– speak to Brithvar in Grymforge. Free True Soul Nere – speak to Sergeant Thrinn in Grymforge.

– speak to Sergeant Thrinn in Grymforge. Help the Cursed Monk – obtained by looting the Sentient Amulet near the Adamantine Forge.

– obtained by looting the Sentient Amulet near the Adamantine Forge. Save the Grymforge Gnomes – speak to Lunkbug in the Grymforge.

The Adamantine Forge – gained from speaking to the Duergar.

Gyrmforge characters

Here are the Gyrmforge characters:

Sergeant Thrinn – a Duergar leader.

Gyrm – a powerful boss in the Adamantine Forge.

Gyrmforge items

Here are the Gyrmforge items:

Adamantine Longsword – made in the Adamantine Forge

– made in the Adamantine Forge Adamantine Mace – made in the Adamantine Forge

– made in the Adamantine Forge Adamantine Scale Mail – made in the Adamantine Forge

– made in the Adamantine Forge Adamantine Scimitar – made in the Adamantine Forge

– made in the Adamantine Forge Adamantine Shield – made in the Adamantine Forge

– made in the Adamantine Forge Adamantine Splint Armour – made in the Adamantine Forge

– made in the Adamantine Forge Dark Justicar Helm – found on another skeleton

– found on another skeleton Dark Justicar Mail – found near the Ancient Forge waypoint

– found near the Ancient Forge waypoint Dark Justicar Mask – found on a skeleton

– found on a skeleton Disintegrating Night Walkers – dropped by True Soul Nere

– dropped by True Soul Nere Firestoker – found in a chest

– found in a chest Gyrmskull Helm – dropped by Gyrm

– dropped by Gyrm Sentient Amulet – on an island surrounded by lava

– on an island surrounded by lava Sword of Screams – dropped by True Soul Nere

Moonrise Towers

At the end of the first act you reach these towers. Rest assured we will update when the game fully launches.

Yes, that’s a lot of quests, items, and colorful characters to meet in Baldur’s Gate 3 – with more to come that we will update here. To get a better idea of who you’ll be adventuring to all these fantastically dangerous places with, check out our guides on characters such as Karlach the Tiefling Barbarian, or Minsc, who returns from previous Baldur’s Gate games. Knowing all your options by reading our overview of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 actions available to you will also make sure you stay alive while you adventure through Faerun.