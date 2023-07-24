All Baldur’s Gate 3 actions

What actions are in Baldur’s Gate 3? In Dungeons & Dragons, players have an action and a bonus action to use each combat round – sometimes more, depending on the class. These actions makeup pretty much everything you can imagine, from swinging swords, casting spells, and shoving enemies. As Baldur’s Gate 3 is based heavily off of the 5th edition of the classic tabletop RPG, these actions have been translated into video game form.
There will be lot of systems to get a handle on in Baldur’s Gate 3 when the release date comes around. From the myriad races you can make your character and interact with throughout your adventure, to the dozen classes with their dozens of subclasses, actions aren’t the only thing you’ll want a solid grasp on before you jump into Larian Studios latest grand adventure. However, if you do have a handle on those basics, read on to see what actions you can perform as you explore the expansive world of Faerun. Do note that spells are separate from actions, though they generally take an action to cast.
Miscellaneous actions
These actions are, under normal circumstances, able to be performed by all classes or with regular equipment.
Here are the miscellaneous actions in Baldur’s Gate 3:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Attack of Opportunity (Reaction)
|Available to all classes
|Automatically attack an enemy moving out of your reach.
|Brace, Melee
|Glaives, Pikes
|Spend 7.5 of your movement speed. Roll melee damage twice and use the highest result.
|Brace, Ranged
|Heavy Crossbows
|Spend 7.5 of your movement speed. Your damage rolls have advantage, but you can’t move.
|Cleave
|Greataxes, Greatswords, Halberds
|Swing your weapon in an arc to attack up to 3 enemies.
|Concussive Smash
|Clubs, Greatclubs, Morningstars
|Hit an enemy with all your might to possibly daze them.
|Crippling Strike
|Battleaxes, Tridents, War Picks
|Swing at an enemy’s legs to possibly cripple them.
|Dash
|Available to all classes
|Double your movement speed this turn.
|Dip
|Available to all classes
|Dip a weapon into a surface. Alters the surface or enhances the weapon. Dip both weapons if you’re dual-wielding.
|Disengage
|Available to all classes
|Retreat safely without provoking Opportunity Attacks.
|Flourish (Bonus)
|Rapiers, Scimitars, Shortswords
|Feint an attack to possibly throw your enemy off balance.
|Hamstring Shot
|Longbows, Shortbows
|Shoot an enemy in the thigh to possibly reduce their movement speed by 50%.
|Heartstopper
|Morningstars
|Smash an enemy’s chest to possibly inflict chest trauma.
|Help
|Available to all classes
|Help an ally. Removes statuses such as Burning, Downed, and Sleeping.
|Hide
|Available to all classes
|Attempt to conceal yourself. This depends on your Stealth modifier.
|Improvised Melee Weapon
|Available to all classes
|Pick up an item or creature and use it to attack. Your Strength affects how much you can lift.
|Jump
|Available to all classes
|Jump to a destination based on your Strength.
|Lacerate
|Battleaxes, Glaives, Greataxes, Greatswords, Halberds, Handaxes, Longswords, Scimitars, Sickles
|Slash at an enemy to possibly inflict bleeding.
|Main Hand Attack
|All melee weapons
|Attack with your equipped melee weapon.
|Mobile Shot
|Hand Crossbows
|Make a ranged attack while moving.
|Non-lethal Attacks
|Available to all classes
|Knock someone unconscious instead of killing them.
|Perform
|Musical instruments
|Use a musical instrument
|Piercing Shot
|Ranged weapons
|Shoot an enemy and possibly inflict them with gaping wounds.
|Piercing Strike
|War Picks
|Stab an enemy and possibly inflict them with gaping wounds.
|Pommel Strike
|Greatswords
|Make a non-lethal attack and possibly daze an enemy.
|Prepare
|Greataxes
|Spent 7.5 movement speed to deal additional damage this turn.
|Ranged Attack
|All ranged weapons
|Deal piercing damage with a ranged attack.
|Rush Attack
|Glaives, Halberds, Longswords, Pikes, Spears, Tidents
|Charge forward and possibly knock the first enemy in your way off balance.
|Shove
|Available to all classes
|Try to push the target away. The distance is determined by your Strength and the target’s weight, Athletics, and Acrobatics.
|Sprint
|Available to all classes
|Rush ahead in a straight line. Doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks.
|Throw
|Available to all classes
|Throw an item or creature. Your strength determines how much weight you can throw.
|Topple
|Available to all classes
|Swipe at a creature to knock it prone.
|Weakening Strike
|Rapiers, Warhammers, War Picks
|Attack an enemy’s hands to inflict weak grip.
Barbarian actions
These actions are exclusive to the Barbarian and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Diving Strike
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Leap down unto a foe below, knocking them prone. Only available while using rage.
|End Rage
|Level 1 Barbarian
|End the rage action.
|Enraged Throw
|Level 3 Barbarian, Berserker
|Pick up an item or creature and throw it at a target, dealing damage and knocking it prone. Only available while using frenzy.
|Frenzied Strike
|Level 3 Barbarian, Berserker
|Attack with your equipped melee weapon.
|Frenzy
|Level 3 Barbarian, Berserker
|Gain the use of Frenzied Strike, Enraged Throw, and an Improvised Weapon Attack as a bonus action. (Replaces rage)
|Inciting Howl
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Allies within earshot can move an additional 3m next turn. Only available while raging.
|Primal Stampede
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Charge forward, dealing 1d4+2 damage to all hostile creatures in your way. Can knock targets prone.
|Rage
|Level 1 Barbarian
|While raging, you deal 2 extra damage with melee weapons, improvised weapons, and when throwing objects. You also gain resistance to physical damage and a bonus to strength saving throws.
|Rage: Bear Heart
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Gain the use of Unrelenting Ferocity and resistance to all types of damage except physical.
|Rage: Eagle Heart
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Gain the use of Diving Strike. Foes have a disadvantage on opportunity attacks. You can use Dash as a bonus action.
|Rage: Elk Heart
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Gain the use of Primal Stampede. Your movement distance increases by 4.5m.
|Rage: Tiger Heart
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Gain the use of Tiger’s Bloodlust. Your jump distance increases by 4.5m.
|Rage: Wolf Heart
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Gain the use of Inciting Howl. Your allies have advantage on melee attacks within 2m of you.
|Reckless Attack
|Level 2 Barbarian
|Gain advantage on your attack roll. Until your next turn, you have attack roll advantage but enemies have advantage on attack rolls against you.
|Tiger’s Bloodlust
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Attack up to 3 enemies for half damage. They gain the bleed status effect. Only available when raging.
|Unrelenting Ferocity
|Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart
|Heal yourself.
Bard actions
These actions are exclusive to the Bard and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Bardic Inspiration
|Level 1 Bard
|Grant an ally a 1d6 bonus to their next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw.
|Combat Inspiration
|Level 3 Bard, College of Valour
|Grant an ally a 1d6 bonus to their next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw. Furthermore, add 1d6 bonus damage to their next attack or bonus defense to their armor class.
|Cutting Words
|Level 3 Bard, College of Lore
|Sap an enemy’s confidence with a 1d6 penalty to Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and damage dealt.
|Song of Rest
|Level 2 Bard
|You and your allies are revitalised as though you took a short rest
|Stage Fright
|Level 1 Bard, Illithid Power
|Your enemy receives disadvantage on attack rolls and takes damage each time they miss an attack.
Cleric actions
These actions are exclusive to the Cleric and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Blessing of the Trickster
|Level 1 Cleric, Trickery Domain
|Grant another creature an advantage on stealth checks.
|Invoke Duplicity
|Level 1 Cleric, Trickery Domain
|Summon an illusion to distract enemies. You and your allies gain advantage on attack rolls on enemies within 3m of the illusion.
|Preserve Life
|Level 2 Cleric, Life Domain
|Restore hit points to allied creatures.
|Radiance of the Dawn
|Level 2 Cleric, Life Domain
|Dispel any magical darkness and deal radiant damage to hostile creatures in range.
|Turn Undead
|Level 2 Cleric
|Make undead flee from you.
Druid actions
These actions are exclusive to the Druid and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Natural Recovery
|Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Land
|Replenish expended spell slots once per day outside of combat.
|Wild Shape
|Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Land
|Magically change into one of several beasts.
|Wild Shape (Bonus)
|Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Moon
|Magically change into one of several beasts.
|Wild Shape: Badger
|Level 2 Druid
|Take the shape of a burrowing badger that can knock enemies prone.
|Wild Shape: Bear
|Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Moon
|Take the shape of a goading polar bear.
|Wild Shape: Cat
|Level 2 Druid
|Take the shape of a stealthy cat that can draw attention.
|Wild Shape: Deep Rothe
|Level 2 Druid
|Take the shape of a charging Deep Rothe.
|Wild Shape: Dire Raven
|Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Moon
|Take the shape of a Dire Raven that can blind enemies.
|Wild Shape: Spider
|Level 2 Druid
|Take the shape of a Spider that can web up foes.
|Wild Shape: Wolf
|Level 2 Druid
|Take the shape of a Dire Wolf that can buff allies’ movement speed.
Fighter actions
These actions are exclusive to the Fighter and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Action Surge
|Level 2 Fighter
|Gain one additional action.
|Disarming Attack, Melee
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly disarm the target.
|Disarming Attack, Ranged
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly disarm the target
|Menacing Attack, Melee
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly frighten the target.
|Menacing Attack, Ranged
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly frighten the target
|Pushing Attack, Melee
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly push the target back 4.5m
|Pushing Attack, Ranged
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly push the target back 4.5m
|Rally
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Give a friendly creature an additional 8 hit points.
|Trip Attack, Melee
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly knock them prone.
|Trip Attack, Ranged
|Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master
|Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly knock them prone.
Monk actions
As the Monk is not in the early access build of the game, their actions are currently unconfirmed. We will update this guide as soon as we know what they are.
Paladin actions
These actions are exclusive to the Paladin and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Control Undead
|Level 3 Paladin, Oathbreaker
|Gain control over an undead creature.
|Divine Sense
|Level 1 Paladin
|Gain advantage on attack rolls against celestials, fiends, and undead.
|Dreadful Aspect
|Level 3 Paladin, Oathbreaker
|Frighten nearby enemies.
|Healing Radiance
|Level 3 Paladin, Oath of the Ancients
|Heal all nearby allies.
|Holy Rebuke
|Level 3 Paladin, Oath of Devotion
|Place an aura on an ally that does 1d4 radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack.
|Lay on Hands
|Level 1 Paladin
|Heal a creature or cure it of all diseases and poisons.
|Nature’s Wrath
|Level 3 Paladin, Oath of the Ancients
|Restrain an enemy.
|Sacred Weapons
|Level 3 Paladin, Oath of Devotion
|Turn your main hand weapon into a sacred weapon.
|Spiteful Suffering
|Level 3 Paladin, Oathbreaker
|Deal 1d4+3 necrotic damage to an enemy. Attack rolls against it have advantage.
|Turn the Faithless
|Level 3 Paladin, Oath of the Ancients
|Make fey and fiends flee from you.
|Turn the Unholy
|Level 3 Paladin, Oath of Devotion
|Make undead and fiends flee from you.
Ranger actions
These actions are exclusive to the Ranger and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Force Tunnel
|Level 1 Ranger, Illithid Power
|Charge forward and push all objects and creatures in your path away from you.
|Horde Breaker, Melee
|Level 3 Ranger, Hunter
|Target two creatures, attacking one and opening the other to a follow-up attack
|Horde Breaker, Ranged
|Level 3 Ranger, Hunter
|Target two creatures, attacking one and opening the other to a follow-up attack
|Summon Companion
|Level 3 Ranger, Beast Master
|Summon a Bear, Boar, Spider, Raven, or Wolf companion
Rogue actions
These actions are exclusive to the Rogue and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Cunning Action: Dash
|Level 2 Rogue
|Double your movement speed.
|Cunning Action: Disengage
|Level 2 Rogue
|Moving won’t provoke opportunity attacks.
|Inkblot
|Level 1 Rogue, Illithid Power
|Create a cloud of darkness and immediately hide. Creatures within are heavily obscured and blinded, and cannot make ranged attack in or out of it.
|Sneak Attack, Melee
|Level 1 Rogue
|Deal an additional 1d6 damage to a distracted enemy or if you have advantage.
|Sneak Attack, Ranged
|Level 1 Rogue
|Deal an additional 1d6 damage to a distracted enemy or if you have advantage.
Sorcerer actions
These actions are exclusive to the Sorcerer and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Create Sorcery Points
|Level 2 Sorcerer
|Spend spell slots to gain sorcery points.
|Create Spell Slot
|Level 1 Sorcerer
|Spend sorcery points to unlock a spell slot.
Warlock actions
These actions are exclusive to the Warlock and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|One with Shadows
|Level 1 Warlock, The Great Old One
|Become invisible.
Wizard actions
These actions are exclusive to the Wizard and its subclasses:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Arcane Recovery
|Level 1 Wizard
|Replenish spell slots once per day outside of combat.
Other actions
These actions are item or character-specific:
|Action
|Requirement
|Description
|Absolute Power
|Faithbreaker weapon
|Deal an additional 1d6 force damage and possibly push your target back.
|Claws
|Usable by the creature Us if recruited on the Nautiloid.
|Lash out with deadly claws to deal Slashing Damage.
|Click Heels
|Boots of Speed equipment
|Double your movement speed for 1 turn, and enemies have disadvantage on opportunity attacks.
|Lightning Aura
|The Real Sparky Sparkwall shield
|Consume lightning charges to create a lighting aura. Nearby enemies possibly take 1d6 lightning damage.
|Shrouded in Shadow
|Shadow of Menzoberranzan helmet
|Become invisible.
|Vampire Bite
|Astarion only
|Suck the blood of a living creature and regain 2d4 health. Deal 2d4 piercing damage.
|Voice of the Circle
|Envoy’s Amulet
|Grant an ally +2 on persuasion checks.
As you can see, there are quite a lot of actions to keep track of in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you have a solid understanding of what each class is capable of, be sure to check out our specific companion guides, such as the Druid Halsin and the Barbarian Karlach, to get a better idea on how they’ll fit into your adventuring party. Otherwise, good luck jumping, shoving, melee-attacking, and hamstringing your way through Faerun.