All Baldur’s Gate 3 actions

What actions are in Baldur’s Gate 3? In Dungeons & Dragons, players have an action and a bonus action to use each combat round – sometimes more, depending on the class. These actions makeup pretty much everything you can imagine, from swinging swords, casting spells, and shoving enemies. As Baldur’s Gate 3 is based heavily off of the 5th edition of the classic tabletop RPG, these actions have been translated into video game form.

There will be lot of systems to get a handle on in Baldur’s Gate 3 when the release date comes around. From the myriad races you can make your character and interact with throughout your adventure, to the dozen classes with their dozens of subclasses, actions aren’t the only thing you’ll want a solid grasp on before you jump into Larian Studios latest grand adventure. However, if you do have a handle on those basics, read on to see what actions you can perform as you explore the expansive world of Faerun. Do note that spells are separate from actions, though they generally take an action to cast.

Miscellaneous actions

These actions are, under normal circumstances, able to be performed by all classes or with regular equipment.

Here are the miscellaneous actions in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Action Requirement Description Attack of Opportunity (Reaction) Available to all classes Automatically attack an enemy moving out of your reach. Brace, Melee Glaives, Pikes Spend 7.5 of your movement speed. Roll melee damage twice and use the highest result. Brace, Ranged Heavy Crossbows Spend 7.5 of your movement speed. Your damage rolls have advantage, but you can’t move. Cleave Greataxes, Greatswords, Halberds Swing your weapon in an arc to attack up to 3 enemies. Concussive Smash Clubs, Greatclubs, Morningstars Hit an enemy with all your might to possibly daze them. Crippling Strike Battleaxes, Tridents, War Picks Swing at an enemy’s legs to possibly cripple them. Dash Available to all classes Double your movement speed this turn. Dip Available to all classes Dip a weapon into a surface. Alters the surface or enhances the weapon. Dip both weapons if you’re dual-wielding. Disengage Available to all classes Retreat safely without provoking Opportunity Attacks. Flourish (Bonus) Rapiers, Scimitars, Shortswords Feint an attack to possibly throw your enemy off balance. Hamstring Shot Longbows, Shortbows Shoot an enemy in the thigh to possibly reduce their movement speed by 50%. Heartstopper Morningstars Smash an enemy’s chest to possibly inflict chest trauma. Help Available to all classes Help an ally. Removes statuses such as Burning, Downed, and Sleeping. Hide Available to all classes Attempt to conceal yourself. This depends on your Stealth modifier. Improvised Melee Weapon Available to all classes Pick up an item or creature and use it to attack. Your Strength affects how much you can lift. Jump Available to all classes Jump to a destination based on your Strength. Lacerate Battleaxes, Glaives, Greataxes, Greatswords, Halberds, Handaxes, Longswords, Scimitars, Sickles Slash at an enemy to possibly inflict bleeding. Main Hand Attack All melee weapons Attack with your equipped melee weapon. Mobile Shot Hand Crossbows Make a ranged attack while moving. Non-lethal Attacks Available to all classes Knock someone unconscious instead of killing them. Perform Musical instruments Use a musical instrument Piercing Shot Ranged weapons Shoot an enemy and possibly inflict them with gaping wounds. Piercing Strike War Picks Stab an enemy and possibly inflict them with gaping wounds. Pommel Strike Greatswords Make a non-lethal attack and possibly daze an enemy. Prepare Greataxes Spent 7.5 movement speed to deal additional damage this turn. Ranged Attack All ranged weapons Deal piercing damage with a ranged attack. Rush Attack Glaives, Halberds, Longswords, Pikes, Spears, Tidents Charge forward and possibly knock the first enemy in your way off balance. Shove Available to all classes Try to push the target away. The distance is determined by your Strength and the target’s weight, Athletics, and Acrobatics. Sprint Available to all classes Rush ahead in a straight line. Doesn’t provoke opportunity attacks. Throw Available to all classes Throw an item or creature. Your strength determines how much weight you can throw. Topple Available to all classes Swipe at a creature to knock it prone. Weakening Strike Rapiers, Warhammers, War Picks Attack an enemy’s hands to inflict weak grip.

Barbarian actions

These actions are exclusive to the Barbarian and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Diving Strike Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Leap down unto a foe below, knocking them prone. Only available while using rage. End Rage Level 1 Barbarian End the rage action. Enraged Throw Level 3 Barbarian, Berserker Pick up an item or creature and throw it at a target, dealing damage and knocking it prone. Only available while using frenzy. Frenzied Strike Level 3 Barbarian, Berserker Attack with your equipped melee weapon. Frenzy Level 3 Barbarian, Berserker Gain the use of Frenzied Strike, Enraged Throw, and an Improvised Weapon Attack as a bonus action. (Replaces rage) Inciting Howl Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Allies within earshot can move an additional 3m next turn. Only available while raging. Primal Stampede Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Charge forward, dealing 1d4+2 damage to all hostile creatures in your way. Can knock targets prone. Rage Level 1 Barbarian While raging, you deal 2 extra damage with melee weapons, improvised weapons, and when throwing objects. You also gain resistance to physical damage and a bonus to strength saving throws. Rage: Bear Heart Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Gain the use of Unrelenting Ferocity and resistance to all types of damage except physical. Rage: Eagle Heart Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Gain the use of Diving Strike. Foes have a disadvantage on opportunity attacks. You can use Dash as a bonus action. Rage: Elk Heart Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Gain the use of Primal Stampede. Your movement distance increases by 4.5m. Rage: Tiger Heart Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Gain the use of Tiger’s Bloodlust. Your jump distance increases by 4.5m. Rage: Wolf Heart Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Gain the use of Inciting Howl. Your allies have advantage on melee attacks within 2m of you. Reckless Attack Level 2 Barbarian Gain advantage on your attack roll. Until your next turn, you have attack roll advantage but enemies have advantage on attack rolls against you. Tiger’s Bloodlust Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Attack up to 3 enemies for half damage. They gain the bleed status effect. Only available when raging. Unrelenting Ferocity Level 3 Barbarian, Wildheart Heal yourself.

Bard actions

These actions are exclusive to the Bard and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Bardic Inspiration Level 1 Bard Grant an ally a 1d6 bonus to their next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw. Combat Inspiration Level 3 Bard, College of Valour Grant an ally a 1d6 bonus to their next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw. Furthermore, add 1d6 bonus damage to their next attack or bonus defense to their armor class. Cutting Words Level 3 Bard, College of Lore Sap an enemy’s confidence with a 1d6 penalty to Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and damage dealt. Song of Rest Level 2 Bard You and your allies are revitalised as though you took a short rest Stage Fright Level 1 Bard, Illithid Power Your enemy receives disadvantage on attack rolls and takes damage each time they miss an attack.

Cleric actions

These actions are exclusive to the Cleric and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Blessing of the Trickster Level 1 Cleric, Trickery Domain Grant another creature an advantage on stealth checks. Invoke Duplicity Level 1 Cleric, Trickery Domain Summon an illusion to distract enemies. You and your allies gain advantage on attack rolls on enemies within 3m of the illusion. Preserve Life Level 2 Cleric, Life Domain Restore hit points to allied creatures. Radiance of the Dawn Level 2 Cleric, Life Domain Dispel any magical darkness and deal radiant damage to hostile creatures in range. Turn Undead Level 2 Cleric Make undead flee from you.

Druid actions

These actions are exclusive to the Druid and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Natural Recovery Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Land Replenish expended spell slots once per day outside of combat. Wild Shape Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Land Magically change into one of several beasts. Wild Shape (Bonus) Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Moon Magically change into one of several beasts. Wild Shape: Badger Level 2 Druid Take the shape of a burrowing badger that can knock enemies prone. Wild Shape: Bear Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Moon Take the shape of a goading polar bear. Wild Shape: Cat Level 2 Druid Take the shape of a stealthy cat that can draw attention. Wild Shape: Deep Rothe Level 2 Druid Take the shape of a charging Deep Rothe. Wild Shape: Dire Raven Level 2 Druid, Circle of the Moon Take the shape of a Dire Raven that can blind enemies. Wild Shape: Spider Level 2 Druid Take the shape of a Spider that can web up foes. Wild Shape: Wolf Level 2 Druid Take the shape of a Dire Wolf that can buff allies’ movement speed.

Fighter actions

These actions are exclusive to the Fighter and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Action Surge Level 2 Fighter Gain one additional action. Disarming Attack, Melee Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly disarm the target. Disarming Attack, Ranged Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly disarm the target Menacing Attack, Melee Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly frighten the target. Menacing Attack, Ranged Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly frighten the target Pushing Attack, Melee Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly push the target back 4.5m Pushing Attack, Ranged Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly push the target back 4.5m Rally Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Give a friendly creature an additional 8 hit points. Trip Attack, Melee Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your strength modifier and possibly knock them prone. Trip Attack, Ranged Level 3 Fighter, Battle Master Spend superiority die to deal extra damage based on your dexterity modifier and possibly knock them prone.

Monk actions

As the Monk is not in the early access build of the game, their actions are currently unconfirmed. We will update this guide as soon as we know what they are.

Paladin actions

These actions are exclusive to the Paladin and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Control Undead Level 3 Paladin, Oathbreaker Gain control over an undead creature. Divine Sense Level 1 Paladin Gain advantage on attack rolls against celestials, fiends, and undead. Dreadful Aspect Level 3 Paladin, Oathbreaker Frighten nearby enemies. Healing Radiance Level 3 Paladin, Oath of the Ancients Heal all nearby allies. Holy Rebuke Level 3 Paladin, Oath of Devotion Place an aura on an ally that does 1d4 radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack. Lay on Hands Level 1 Paladin Heal a creature or cure it of all diseases and poisons. Nature’s Wrath Level 3 Paladin, Oath of the Ancients Restrain an enemy. Sacred Weapons Level 3 Paladin, Oath of Devotion Turn your main hand weapon into a sacred weapon. Spiteful Suffering Level 3 Paladin, Oathbreaker Deal 1d4+3 necrotic damage to an enemy. Attack rolls against it have advantage. Turn the Faithless Level 3 Paladin, Oath of the Ancients Make fey and fiends flee from you. Turn the Unholy Level 3 Paladin, Oath of Devotion Make undead and fiends flee from you.

Ranger actions

These actions are exclusive to the Ranger and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Force Tunnel Level 1 Ranger, Illithid Power Charge forward and push all objects and creatures in your path away from you. Horde Breaker, Melee Level 3 Ranger, Hunter Target two creatures, attacking one and opening the other to a follow-up attack Horde Breaker, Ranged Level 3 Ranger, Hunter Target two creatures, attacking one and opening the other to a follow-up attack Summon Companion Level 3 Ranger, Beast Master Summon a Bear, Boar, Spider, Raven, or Wolf companion

Rogue actions

These actions are exclusive to the Rogue and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Cunning Action: Dash Level 2 Rogue Double your movement speed. Cunning Action: Disengage Level 2 Rogue Moving won’t provoke opportunity attacks. Inkblot Level 1 Rogue, Illithid Power Create a cloud of darkness and immediately hide. Creatures within are heavily obscured and blinded, and cannot make ranged attack in or out of it. Sneak Attack, Melee Level 1 Rogue Deal an additional 1d6 damage to a distracted enemy or if you have advantage. Sneak Attack, Ranged Level 1 Rogue Deal an additional 1d6 damage to a distracted enemy or if you have advantage.

Sorcerer actions

These actions are exclusive to the Sorcerer and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Create Sorcery Points Level 2 Sorcerer Spend spell slots to gain sorcery points. Create Spell Slot Level 1 Sorcerer Spend sorcery points to unlock a spell slot.

Warlock actions

These actions are exclusive to the Warlock and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description One with Shadows Level 1 Warlock, The Great Old One Become invisible.

Wizard actions

These actions are exclusive to the Wizard and its subclasses:

Action Requirement Description Arcane Recovery Level 1 Wizard Replenish spell slots once per day outside of combat.

Other actions

These actions are item or character-specific:

Action Requirement Description Absolute Power Faithbreaker weapon Deal an additional 1d6 force damage and possibly push your target back. Claws Usable by the creature Us if recruited on the Nautiloid. Lash out with deadly claws to deal Slashing Damage. Click Heels Boots of Speed equipment Double your movement speed for 1 turn, and enemies have disadvantage on opportunity attacks. Lightning Aura The Real Sparky Sparkwall shield Consume lightning charges to create a lighting aura. Nearby enemies possibly take 1d6 lightning damage. Shrouded in Shadow Shadow of Menzoberranzan helmet Become invisible. Vampire Bite Astarion only Suck the blood of a living creature and regain 2d4 health. Deal 2d4 piercing damage. Voice of the Circle Envoy’s Amulet Grant an ally +2 on persuasion checks.

As you can see, there are quite a lot of actions to keep track of in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you have a solid understanding of what each class is capable of, be sure to check out our specific companion guides, such as the Druid Halsin and the Barbarian Karlach, to get a better idea on how they’ll fit into your adventuring party. Otherwise, good luck jumping, shoving, melee-attacking, and hamstringing your way through Faerun.