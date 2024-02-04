Baldur’s Gate 3 mod gives its tooltips a much needed upgrade

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a seemingly infinite amount of depth, both in its characters as well as its combat systems. Utilizing each of the items and pieces of gear you come across on your journey in the Forgotten Realms is crucial to maximizing the power of each of the characters in your party. Although the game demands extensive knowledge of all its systems, not every item has a clear description of its classifications and exactly what it does. Thankfully, a new BG3 mod is here to the rescue.

Barreling into the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods is the Better Tooltips mod, courtesy of creators ‘Caites’ and ‘juumeijin.’ This mod aims to make the RPG‘s tooltips for items clearer, adding more context for item functions specifically.

Take the case below, where the creators of the mod show the before and after of two very common items, Tasteful Boots and Basilisk Oil. The boots now show the category, Common Vanity Boots. For the oil, the classification of Common Potion is now included just below the name.

Additionally, the font of the lore text at the bottom has been made larger, removed the italics from the font, and brightened the text to a lighter shade of white, making it much easier to read so now you won’t have to squint at your monitor or TV. There are also a handful of other helpful updates like updated icons for weapon proficiency, added spell concentration, and the framework for a new item rarity category called Artifact.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Better Tooltips mod is out now. It is quite a useful mod for players who wished the game’s UI was more user-friendly from the jump, so make sure to check it out.

