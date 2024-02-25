We all know fashion is everything in RPGs, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception. The Dungeons and Dragons RPG from Larian Studios is as much about the ‘looking good doing it’ as whatever ‘it’ happens to be at any given moment. As such, several eager modders have taken it upon themselves to make cosmetic items in BG3 as convenient as possible, with all manner of retextures and transmog variants. This new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, however, might be the simplest and most effective way to stay on top of your outfits yet.

Racing its way into contention for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, the simple but effective ‘Cosmetic Slots’ mod from creator ‘FallenStar’ seems almost magical in its implementation. It lets you swap out your chosen cosmetic items near-instantly in the vast RPG game, and even handles you changing your actual gear every five minutes, as many Baldur’s Gate 3 players (myself included) are inclined to do.

Rather than having to transform the look of individual items one-by-one, the Cosmetic Slots mod simply puts a bag in your inventory that applies the look of gear you drop into it onto your currently worn armor pieces. It even handles vanity items, treating them as body armor so they will automatically work on your chest piece, and it’s capable of dealing with modded items too. You can see it in action in the video below.

Not only is it quick to swap out gear, applying your chosen look instantly to any new item you equip, it also includes special items that allow you to toggle off the visibility of individual items altogether, for that real ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ vibe.

There are a couple of caveats with the current implementation. Its creator notes that, because of the way the mod works, NPCs and other party members who are wearing the same items as you will also have their appearance altered.

There’s some slightly odd behavior with dual-wielded weapons and capes as well, although you at least have the option to hide the latter if it’s an issue. It also currently only works for the host in a multiplayer game, although the mod developer is investigating if this can be changed.

If that sounds up your alley, you can head here to download the mod, where you’ll also find full install instructions. You’ll need the BG3 Script Extender, but that’s a pretty standard pickup if you’re looking to do any modding anyway.

With that sorted, you can switch around your gear with impunity to find the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds. Alternatively, if you’ve had your fill of Larian’s masterpiece for now, take a stroll among the best games like Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.