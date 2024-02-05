Baldur’s Gate 3 mod introduces new class inspired by World of Warcraft

If you enjoying being a healer but Clerics and Paladins didn’t offer enough power in Baldur’s Gate 3, this mod might do the trick. It introduces a Priest class, based on the spiritual healers from World of Warcraft, allowing players a more robust experience for keeping their group healthy.

The mod brings a lot to Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios. You get the class itself, two subclasses, 18 new spells, two capstone auras, and Holy Power as a resources, because of course. All of which only serves to make one off the best and deepest RPGs available even moreso, on both counts.

The modder, CMontgomery, writes they wanted “to create a support class/healer that has a ‘button to click’ every turn”, noting they tend to build up spell slots like you would items in a fantasy game like Skyrim. The Priest counteracts that by offering a range of healing abilities to support your comrades.

On top of being able to heal on variables like dice rolls and your level, there are also radiant damage spells. These operate much like the MMORPG equivalent found in World of Warcraft, where you’re doing wide, incremental damage to enemies. Remember these spells are weak by design, because you’re meant to be keeping people alive, not killing monsters. You can find the full rundown on Nexus Mods.

Curiosly, there are moves like Life Leech, where you heal for 20% of the damage a move dealt. As the modder points out, Dungeons and Dragons 5th Edition actually doesn’t include this so outright, so expect some balancing issues if you’re running this mod.

