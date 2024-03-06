New Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you play as an X-Men Mutant class

One of the best parts of playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC is all the mods. Whether you want to add classes, play an undead race, or add new hairstyles, there’s a thriving online community devoted to Larian’s ambitious Dungeons and Dragons game. And one of the latest mods is a creative one that’ll be a hit with Marvel fans. Thanks to somd3v on Nexus Mods, you can now play as a Mutant class from the X-Men franchise.

Originally uploaded on March 1, 2024, the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod is based on X-Men characters. On the Nexus listing, somd3v says, “This mod adds a new class named ‘Mutant’ to the game. It is based on Marvel’s X-Men comics and heavily borrows skills and abilities from the characters. It is intended for people who want to replay the game with a class that allows the player to build their character as they see fit. If you don’t like your build, respec again and choose a new combination of skills!”

If you’re unfamiliar with X-Men lore, the modder has helpfully given some information on being a mutant in the RPG game, “Your body is being genetically modified by what has been named X-Gene. As you level up, you unlock abilities called ‘Mutations’ which you can pick-n-choose. There are 25+ mutations that go from having an advantage in sunlight to summoning a custom-made robot companion.”

If that’s not enough, at level 12 you become the Phoenix Force — Jean Grey, eat your heart out. “It lends you a very significant passive of your choice which may change the way you approach combat if used creatively,” somd3v explains on the download page.

Just like in the comics and movies, the cosmic entity isn’t always a good thing to be carrying around, “Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t let you level up a class beyond level 12 but if you choose to do so using a mod, the Phoenix Force takes it as an act of defiance and gets pissed. I will not spoil what happens after but what I can tell you is that you will be choosing a subclass at level 15.” That sounded like a threat.

