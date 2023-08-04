Baldur’s Gate 3 joins Nvidia GeForce Now alongside Bethesda favorites

Baldur's Gate 3 is now playable via Nvidia GeForce Now, as team green also plans to bring the likes of DOOM, Quake, and Wolfenstein to the streaming service.

A screenshot from Baldur's Gate 3, now available to stream via Nvidia GeForce Now, in which Shadowheart is surrounded by dancing lights

The library of games available to play with Nvidia GeForce Now is seemingly ever-growing, but the newest addition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will most certainly gobble up any time you spend on the streaming service. That said, if RPG games aren’t for you, don’t worry, as Nvidia has also announced plans to bring some classic first-person shooters from Bethesda’s back catalog to GFN later this month.

Alongside these announcements, Nvidia is also celebrating the completion of its rollout of GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPODS across North America and Europe, having started in January 2023. Now, the best graphics card available to stream with on GeForce Now is more widely available, providing you have an ‘Ultimate’ membership.

Key art for the Baldur's Gate 3 arrival on to Nvidia GeForce Now, featuring the main characters from the game

Returning to games, however, while Baldur’s Gate 3 is already available to stream on GeForce Now, fans of FPS games will be delighted to hear that entries from the DOOM, Quake, and Wolfenstein series will be also available later this month. We’ll like to hear more on this during QuakeCon later this month, and we’ll be sure to let you know when they hit the service.

Given that Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck performance is a bit spotty, setting up Nvidia GeForce Now on your Steam Deck and playing it via the streaming service will offer a much better experience. Not only will performance be higher, but you’ll be able to use much more demanding graphics options than you would natively on the Deck.

