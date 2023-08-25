Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 is live now and rolls out over 1000 fixes

After four hotfixes, the first fully-fledged Baldur's Gate 3 patch is here and, unsurprinslgy, it's a big one. The Baldur's Gate 3 update aims to address the fair number of problems that have unfortunately plagued the RPG game since release, with Larian Studios claiming it's squashing more than 1000 bugs.

The official patch notes are too long for the Steam Community character limit, so you’ll have to visit the Larian forums to see the full text. Be aware that the patch notes are filled with many spoilers for the plot of Baldur’s Gate 3, so proceed with caution. Notably, several issues that cause BG3 to crash in late-game areas have been addressed. It also fixes known visual bugs like floating objects and, vitally, allows shorter races to kiss taller characters with smoother, more polished cutscenes.

The patch focuses heavily on story flow issues, including NPCs that spot players through walls and the conclusion of the Shadowheart romance storyline not triggering for some players. Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 also fixes some bugs with character interactions with NPCs and party members. Players will get more dialogue options during a cutscene with Gale, which makes it more obvious that you’re starting a romance with everyone’s favorite wizard. The bug that prevents Wyll’s storyline from continuing has also been addressed in this patch.

Finally, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 addresses a host of balance issues with the game. The biggest change is increasing character hit points on the Explorer difficulty setting and increasing the amount of gold offered by several containers in the game across all difficulty modes. Bards have also gotten a boost, with more than a dozen spells added to their Magical Secrets feature.

While the first Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is pretty massive, Larian has hinted that Patch 2 is already on the horizon but stops short of giving any detail about when it will be released or what it will cover. In the meantime, players can hopefully enjoy a smother gameplay experience where the only bugs are a couple of pesky phase spiders.