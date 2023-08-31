Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 2 is live now, with lots of bug fixes, UI improvements, and general performance boosts. It also gives you a way to resolve other player characters being stuck in your party forever if you’d rather return to a solo adventure in the landmark RPG game. The full Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes also include some additional scenes to help deliver the world’s best companion, Karlach, some more contemplation and resolution to her narrative.

Developer Larian recently detailed its intent to give Karlach the “ending she deserves” in its latest Baldur’s Gate 3 community update, and this appears to be making moves in that direction. While we won’t go into details here for spoiler reasons, the changes here sound welcome but perhaps not all that dramatic, so it’ll be interesting to see if even more adjustments are introduced in future updates. Larian does confirm it’s also working on “additional endgame scenes featuring other characters.”

One of the more common complaints since launch has been that any players who bring their characters into your game in multiplayer will leave them stuck in your party forever. While I solved this by taking the more dramatic approach of committing to a full, separate four-person playthrough, this quirk is a bit unfortunate if you invited someone in for a one-off adventure and then wanted to go back to your solo game.

Fortunately, you’ll now be able to use Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends to pop those co-op partners away into the aforementioned furniture (I can only imagine there’s a C.S. Lewis Narnia-style situation happening here, else it’d get rather cramped very quickly). That’ll let you bring your regular companions back into the fold.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 2 notes – August 31, 2023

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes for update 2, which launched on August 31, 2023:

Features

Introducing Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends! You can now dismiss co-op party members from your campaign.

Performance optimisations across the board.

Reduced the size of savegames.

Karlach

Added additional ending scene, endgame choices, and moments for Karlach as both companion and avatar.

Blockers

Fixed potentially getting stuck in combat because a player character cannot be selected to end their turn.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue with Angry Mar’hyah and Oyster Boy Dringo by the Sword Coast Couriers.

UI Improvements

Added a ‘Delete all but latest’ option for each campaign, so you can regain a little storage space wiggle room.

Added new icons for equipped items! It’s easier to tell if they’re equipped by the selected character, one of your characters, or another player’s character. (Who’s hoarding all the interesting equipment?)

Added item rarity filters to the inventory.

Your Turn notification now lists which character’s turn it is.

The character summary on Level Up will now update to reflect changes in ability scores.

The Active Search list now persists after being opened and is more informative.

Action Radial now creates containers for spells created by other spells, making them easier to manage.

For the full details on every individual bug fix and optimization tweak, you can head over to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page for the nitty-gritty bullet points.

Make sure you don’t miss the best Baldur’s Gate 3 quests with our handy guide. We also recommend taking a look through the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings, because there’s a lot to dig through and it’s worth making sure your lengthy playthrough is as fun as possible.