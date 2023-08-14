Baldur’s Gate 3 is now the top-rated videogame of all time according to one aggregator site, defeating legendary hits such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Elden Ring to reach the number-one spot. OpenCritic collates reviews (such as our own Baldur’s Gate 3 review) to form an overall score. BG3 is now top of the all-time chart, as it simultaneously becomes the highest-rated PC game ever on Metacritic, and Baldur’s Gate 3 players smash the RPG game’s Steam player record.

As of this writing, Baldur’s Gate 3 has an overall critic score of 97, exactly the same as 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey, and one point above Zelda Breath of the Wild, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it sits at the top of the chart owing to its 100% ‘critics recommend’ score, slightly higher than Super Mario Odyssey at 98%. Fellow RPG Elden Ring has an overall score of 95, and a recommended score of 98% on OpenCritic.

Equipped with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds, the Larian DnD-like is a sprawling, long-form adventure through the legendary Forgotten Realms. Baldur’s Gate 3 has also become the highest-rated PC game on Metacritic, narrowly beating Disco Elysium to the top spot. Baldur’s Gate 3 has a user score of 9.1 versus Disco Elysium’s 8.3.

Naturally, the enthusiasm is reflected in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam player count, which has surged during the past weekend. On Sunday, August 13, Baldur’s Gate 3 hit a new all-time player peak with 875,343 people logging in to play the open-world game all at once.

This puts BG3 only slightly behind Hogwarts Legacy, at 379,308, as the most concurrently played game of 2023. I think it’s fair to say that Larian has scored a hit here.

Whether you’re entering the Forgotten Realms for the first time, or planning another new save, get the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard build. Alternatively, go a bit more direct with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build, guaranteed to win you those many, many combat encounters.