What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build? Our guide discusses the Oath of the Ancients subclass, as well as the ideal race, background, and spell options for the Paladin class.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin looks set to become one of the favored classes when the release date rolls around. The Paladin has two subclasses that you can choose from during character creation: Oath of Devotion and Oath of the Ancients. There’s also a hidden subclass called the Oathbreaker. We’ve chosen the Oath of the Ancients, so here’s how to create the best BG3 Paladin build using this subclass.

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build

Subclass and spells

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build guide chooses Oath of the Ancients, which we consider as the ideal pick for the campaign. This is primarily due to Healing Radiance and its restorative properties, which are further bolstered as you level up. Since it’s a bonus action, you can cast it, and then attack on the same turn, too.

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin spells:

Healing Radiance (Level 1) – Heals the entire party upon casting, and once more at the start of the next turn; uses an Oath Charge.

Nature's Wrath (Level 3) – Restrains an enemy, preventing it from moving.

Turn the Faithless (Level 3) – Turns an enemy fey or fiend, preventing it from taking any action except for dash.

Speak with Animals (Level 3) – Allows you to talk to beasts.

Ensnaring Strike (Level 3) – Prevents an enemy from moving and causes piercing damage per turn.

Misty Step (Level 5) – Allows you to teleport to a space that you can see.

Moonbeam (Level 5) – Creates a beam of light that damages creatures within its area of effect.

Abilities

Here are the best stats for the Paladin:

16-17 Strength

10 Dexterity

14-16 Constitution

8 Intelligence

10 Wisdom

14-16 Charisma

These values may change dependent on the race you select. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin primarily uses strength to determine the effectiveness of melee weapons. Charisma is also important for spellcasting. Lastly, constitution determines your character’s health. You’ll need a lot of health in the long run since you’ll often find yourself in the thick of the fray.

Best Race

The Zariel Tiefling is the best race for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin. It has +1 strength and +2 charisma, which means you’ve got two attributes covered already. It also has Darkvision to see in dimly lit areas, as well as Hellish Resistance against fire damage.

The sub-race even has the Thaumaturgy cantrip, which gives an advantage on intimidation and performance checks. Lastly, another key factor on what makes this sub-race ideal is that it gains Legacy of Avernus: Searing Smite and Branding Smite. These free up your spell slots so you can take other options.

Best background and skills

The best background and skills for the Paladin are:

Background: Soldier – Grants skill proficiencies in athletics and intimidation.

– Grants skill proficiencies in athletics and intimidation. Skills – Athletics and intimidation (from Soldier background); persuasion; one more point allocated to either insight or medicine.

As noted earlier, the Paladin has to focus on strength, charisma, and constitution. That means the best backgrounds and skills for the Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 make use of related actions.

Spells and Leveling

Now, let’s discuss the Baldur’s Gate 3 best Paladin spells. Bear in mind that you may only prepare a small selection of spells as you level up. As such, you’ll want to consider the Oath of the Ancients subclass, since its features and spells don’t need to be prepared at all. Moreover, make sure that your picks are complemented by the capabilities of your companions.

Level 1: Lay on Hands and Divine Sense

Both of these are available by default:

Lay on Hands is a classic healing spell that uses its own charges.

is a classic healing spell that uses its own charges. Divine Sense grants an attack roll advantage against celestials, fiends, and undead.

Level 2: Divine Smite, Fighting Style, and Spell Selection

Divine Smite is unlocked upon reaching level 2. This is your bread-and-butter ability. With it, your strikes deal additional radiant damage against fiends and undead.

You’ll also be able to choose your Fighting Style. We recommend either of these two:

Dueling – +2 bonus damage with your melee weapon; works only if you have a melee weapon in one hand and no weapon in the other hand (i.e. just equip a one-hander and a shield).

Great Weapon Fighting – When you roll a 1 or 2 for a two-handed weapon attack, you can reroll that die.

Here are the best spells for the Paladin:

Compelled Duel – Taunts the target to attack you instead.

Divine Favor – Weapon attacks deal additional radiant damage.

Thunderous Smite – Weapon strikes can also knock a target prone.

Wrathful Smite (optional) – Weapon strikes can also frighten a target.

(optional) – Weapon strikes can also frighten a target. Searing Smite (optional) – Your weapon deals fire damage; unnecessary if you picked the Zariel Tiefling sub-race since it gains

Legacy of Avernus: Searing Smite.

: Searing Smite. Bless (optional) – Give three targets a bonus to attack rolls and saving throws.

Level 3: Additional prepared spell

You’ll gain another prepared spell slot at level 3. You can then add any of the optional picks we mentioned above.

Level 4: Feat selection and additional prepared spell

You’ll be able to pick a feat this time around. We suggest ability improvement so you can gain +2 strength. Depending on your chosen sub-race, you should have 18-19 strength now. Likewise, you’ll have yet another spell slot, so just add any of the aforementioned ones.

Level 5: Extra attack and rank 2 spells

At level 5, you’ll be able to do an additional attack, which is great for your offensive capabilities. Moreover, you can choose from various rank 2 spells. The only one we recommend here is Branding Smite, which causes your weapon to deal radiant damage, while preventing the target from turning invisible. This is completely unnecessary if you picked a Zariel Tiefling due to Legacy of Avernus: Branding Smite. As such, you can choose another spell that fits your playstyle.

Equipment

One of the best Paladin weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3, at least in the early-game, is the Everburn Blade. This is a two-handed greatsword that always has a flaming effect. It’s dropped by Commander Zhalk on the Nautiloid. You have to kill him, as well as the Mindflayer, in quick succession during the prologue sequence.

If you’re sticking to the Everburn Blade, then you’d likely want Great Weapon for your Fighting Style once you reach level 2. Alternatively, if you’re going with a one-handed weapon and shield option, then your best bet is to pick the Dueling Fighting Style.

That does it for our Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build guide. Don’t forget that early access only allows players to reach level 5. However, the full version of the game increases the level cap to 12. Likewise, there are more races, subclasses, and spells to choose from.