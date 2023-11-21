This Baldur’s Gate 3 quest is straight out of Resident Evil

Baldur’s Gate 3 enables and even encourages unique thinking, from blowing up a goblin camp with a massive collection of barrels to saving an NPC by turning them into a sheep. But developer Larian probably didn’t anticipate this messed-up Resident Evil-style family reunion.

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios’ magnificent DnD RPG game, never ceases to surprise me, even when I’m not playing it. The internet is awash with clips of players’ unexpected and often ridiculous feats.

Some games wag their finger at you if you dare to think out of the box. Not Baldur’s Gate 3, if you can think of something, chances are you’ll be able to do it.

But I doubt even Larian anticipated the Resident Evil-style trauma one player inflicted upon an orphan. Strap yourselves in, this is going to get pretty dark.

One of the game’s micro-stories has you meeting Arabella, a young tiefling who, separated from her family, has been stealing to survive. She’s understandably distraught that her parents are missing and, a little later on in the game, you can find them.

But there’s a snag. You stumble upon their corpses while exploring the game’s ‘House of Healing’, a distinctly unfriendly place with its own mad doctor. Should you choose, you can give the news to Arabella. It’s heartbreaking and there’s nothing you can do to save them. Or is there?

As shared by Bazinga Gaming Videos, one player took matters into their own hands and shoved the corpses into their inventory. They then wandered back to Arabella and gave her the sad news.

But the nightmare didn’t end there. They proceeded to drop the corpses at Arabella’s feet and, with a few forbidden words, raised them as zombies.

Yes, this poor, orphaned Tiefling got the triple trauma of hearing her mother and father were dead, gazing upon their corpses, and having one undead parent lunge after her. Arabella doesn’t have a specific line of dialogue other than “Someone, help me!”, so even Larian didn’t account for such an usually disturbing act.

But, gruesome as it is, this is technically a family reunion, so maybe the zombie just wanted a hug. Resident Evil’s Umbrella Corporation could even market the T-Virus as a therapy tool.

