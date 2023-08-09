All Baldur’s Gate 3 ritual spells list

What are Baldur’s Gate 3 ritual spells? Magic is all around you in Larian’s DnD game, and no matter which class you choose when creating your character, you will have the option to throw some spells around if you so wish. Casting most spells takes up a spell slot which limits the amount of times you can use them between long rests, but we’ve found out just how BG3 ritual spells change all that.

There are hundreds of BG3 spells in the DnD game, giving you the ability to cruelly mock your Baldur’s Gate 3 opponents into submission, befriend cute critters, and even turn yourself into a cloud of gas. Unlike traditional spells, BG3 Ritual spells can be cast outside of combat as much as you like, just like a cantrip. On top of this, any of the BG3 classes can cast ritual spells, provided you choose the ability when given the option.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 ritual spells

The following spells can be chosen as a BG3 ritual spell:

Detect Thoughts (Wizard)

Disguise Self (Cleric, Wizard)

Enhanced Leap (Druid, Wizard)

Feather Fall (Wizard)

Find Familiar (Wizard)

Longstrider (Druid, Wizard)

Silence (Cleric)

Speak with Animals (Druid)

Speak with Dead (Cleric)

What are ritual spells?

You can cast any of your prepared Baldur’s Gate 3 ritual spells without using up a skill slot, as long as you aren’t engaged in combat. This means you can cast them as many times as you wish, similar to normal cantrips.

To cast ritual spells, you must choose the Ritual Caster: Free Spells feature at level 4 with any class, provided you have an intelligence or wisdom ability score of at least 13. Select either Cleric, Druid, or Wizard to learn two spells from that class, for example, if you wish to learn Speak with Animals, you need to select Druid.

Now you know how to learn ritual spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s no limit to how much you can show off your magic when exploring Faerun. If you’re showing off your skills as a performative Bard, then you must check out the selection of BG3 instruments you can pick up. If you get really good with your magic and music, it might even help you start a BG3 romance with one of your companions.