All Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments

What are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments? While a lot of the bard’s personality comes from the ability to charm the pants off nearly anyone, they’re perhaps best known for the music they play. Not only can their musical proficiency raise the spirits of your party, but if good enough, they can create opportunities where none lay before.

If you want to make the most of Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments, you’ll have to be careful when choosing your BG3 class, as you’ll need at least a point in musical proficiency to use these items. The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is approaching rapidly, so warm up your picking hand, and get your drumsticks out; here is every Baldur’s Gate 3 instrument.

Every Baldur’s Gate 3 instrument

Here is every instrument in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Flute: It is said Diores the Charming once lured a nest of harpies to their deaths, using only a flute.

Hand Drum: Whether sounding war, celebration, or simple rhythm, the drum is a mainstay of any entertainer's arsenal.

Lute: Many a bard's first instrument, the lute is heard in taverns across Faerun.

Lyre: Devotees of the goddess Sune hold that the lyre's seven strings represent the seven different forms of love.

Violin: Strings of silk bound in copper lend the violin a distinctive range; mellow soft notes to harsh, discordant edges.

While you cannot play these instruments in battle, a skilled musician can entertain crowds in towns, putting on a show that draws the eye, fills the heart, and leaves everyone just distracted enough so your rogue can go about their shady business unmolested.

While you cannot play these instruments in battle, a skilled musician can entertain crowds in towns, putting on a show that draws the eye, fills the heart, and leaves everyone just distracted enough so your rogue can go about their shady business unmolested.

Now you know all about Baldur's Gate 3 instruments, it's time to make some wonderful music with the band of misfits that knows you best.