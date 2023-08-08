Where to find a shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Where do you get a shovel Baldur’s Gate 3? As you explore Faerun, your party will sometimes roll a Survival check. If any one of your members are successful, it’ll reveal a dirt mound that you can dig up. And if they’re not, you’ll have to reload a previous save or move on. Usually, this mound will contain a treasure chest, which may contain anything from gold, powerful items, or magical scrolls. However, you’ll need a shovel as no one in your party wants to get their hands dirty.

Where to find a shovel in BG3

There are several locations to find a shovel in the first act of the game, soon after the Nautiloid crashes and you find yourself on the Ravaged Beach. These are:

North of the injured mind flayer and west of where you find Laezel captured, you’ll find a shovel sticking out of a dirt mound. This is likely the first place you’ll find one.

Within Druid Grove near the Tiefling Hideout, you’ll find Arron, a Halfling merchant. He can sell you a shovel for about 9 gold.

To the west of Druid Grove, on a bridge before the Blighted Village, there’s an overturned cart upon it. Within one of the crates is a shovel.

Where to use a shovel in BG3

There’s plenty of places to use a shovel in the game; however, remember that you’ll need to pass a Survival check to reveal them. This happens automatically as your party approaches a spot where something is buried. There’s two early locations you can dig:

Near the Overgrown Ruins, where you fight Gimblebock’s crew, there’s a hidden dirt mound to the south, past the statue and near a stone bench.

To the east of the Overgrown ruins there’s another dirt mound along a narrow path that leads to a locked hatch.

There are plenty more of these locations dotted around the game, and whenever you discover a dirt mound simply click on it with the shovel in your inventory, or open your inventory and right click the shovel to start digging.

Be careful not to sell your shovel or accidentally send it to your camp. Otherwise, you’ll be scrambling to find one to get at some sweet, sweet loot. For more on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our guide on game locations, and if you’re a bit more depraved our BG3 romance and sex guide will leave you wanting more.