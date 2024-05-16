Baldur’s Gate 3 gets biggest Steam discount yet in new sale

It feels extremely strange that Baldur’s Gate 3 only came out a few months ago. It’s been a hell of a not-quite-year for the RPG, winning more awards than I can shake a stick of +3 shaking at, selling tons, and becoming renowned as one of the greatest RPGs of all time. With all that going on it hasn’t been discounted too often, but it’s just hit a new historical low on Steam in a brand new sale.

It’s easy to understand why this superlative RPG hasn’t been slapped with the discount wand too many times. Simply, it hasn’t had to. Baldur’s Gate 3 is already doing well enough, with an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam and a staggering half a million reviews, it’s clear that it has been selling quite alright, thank you.

With more awards potentially on the horizon and a new patch coming that’ll add more evil options to the game plus even more brilliant music, it feels like Baldur’s Gate 3 is building momentum yet again, several months after launch. That said, player numbers have fallen off in recent weeks – nothing too bad, we’re still talking nearly 60 thousand people playing at any one time – but it’s a decline from the heady days of hundreds of thousands logging on.

So it makes sense, at least to me, why Larian Studios has decided now would be a good time to equip the Magic Hat of Sales and blast Baldur’s Gate 3 to lower its price, at least temporarily. Nab some new players, get them to fall in love with the game, just in time for the upcoming anniversary of its launch in August. There’s no word if there’ll be any event or update for the year anniversary but I live in hope. Especially since Larian did put out an anniversary patch during the early access launch.

If you’d like to grab this amazing RPG with a discount, you can save 15% on Baldur’s Gate 3 until Thursday, May 23, taking the price from $59.99 / £49.99 to $50.99 / £42.49. Head over to the Steam page to grab it before it rolls for imitative and scarpers.

