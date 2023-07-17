Baldur’s Gate 3 Tiefling race explained

What are Tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3? Teiflings are one of the 11 playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choosing the right race is important as race determines not only your character’s appearance, but their innate abilities, as well. These range from buffs, abilities, and effects that are unique to certain races, to their unique physical traits. Choosing the right race, class, and background is important if you’re looking to max out your build.

If you need help, don’t worry. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3: their racial features, subraces, traits, spells and cantrips, and the best class for them. They’re just one of many of the Baldur’s Gate 3 races, but are they the one for your playthrough?

Tiefling background

Tieflings would suit an outlander, hermit, urchin, or charlatan background.

Tieflings are widely disliked across Faerün because of their red skin and horns, which is a result of an ancient pact their ancestors forged with Asmodeus, the ruler of the Nine Hells. They’re often the victims of persecution, prejudice, and violence, so they tend to be self-reliant, resourceful, and distrustful of other races. While the pact with Asmodeus has made Tieflings social pariahs, it has granted them some pretty powerful abilities.

Racial features

The Tiefling’s racial feature is a base speed of 9 or more per turn.

Subraces

Teiflings have three subraces to choose from: Asmodeus Tiefling, Mephistopheles Tiefling, and Zariel Tiefling.

Asmodeus Tiefling

Asmodeus Teiflings are bound to Nessus, the deepest level of Hell, and Asmodeus. In return, they gain the ability to wield fire and darkness magic.

Subrace features

Charisma +2

Intelligence +1

Hellish Rebuke (learn at level 3) – One per long rest. The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames (level 1 evocation spell).

(learn at level 3) – One per long rest. The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames (level 1 evocation spell). Flame Blade (learn at level 5) – Once per long rest. Conjure a flaming scimitar in your hand that deals 3d6 fire damage. It sheds bright light in a 3m radius and dim light in a 6m radius. The blade can be unequipped and equipped again, but has to stay on the spellcaster’s person (level 2 evocation spell).

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Mephistopheles Tieflings are gifted with the power of arcane magic, courtesy of the archdevil Mephistopheles.

Subrace features

Charisma +2

Intelligence +1

Burning Hands (learn at level 3) – Shoot fire from your outstretched fingers and ignite anything flammable (level 2 evocation spell).

(learn at level 3) – Shoot fire from your outstretched fingers and ignite anything flammable (level 2 evocation spell). Flame Blade (learn at level 5) – Once per long rest. Conjure a flaming scimitar in your hand that deals 3d6 fire damage. It sheds bright light in a 3m radius and dim light in a 6m radius. The blade can be unequipped and equipped again, but has to stay on the spellcaster’s person (level 2 evocation spell).

Zariel Tiefling

Tieflings who gain their strength from Zariel’s bloodline gain increased strength and the use of fire magic.

Subrace features

Charisma +2

Strength +1

Searing Smith (learn at level 3) – Once per Long Rest. Your weapon flares with white-hot intensity. It deals an extra 1d6 Fire damage and marks the target with Searing Smite. A target with Searing Smite takes 1d6 Fire damage every turn, until it succeds on a Constitution saving throw.

(learn at level 3) – Once per Long Rest. Your weapon flares with white-hot intensity. It deals an extra 1d6 Fire damage and marks the target with Searing Smite. A target with Searing Smite takes 1d6 Fire damage every turn, until it succeds on a Constitution saving throw. Flame Blade (learn at level 5) – Your weapon gleams with astral radiance as you strike and possibly marks your target with light, preventing it from turning Invisible. (level 2 Evocation spell)

Traits

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Tiefling traits:

Hellish Resistance – you have resistance to fire and only take half damage from it.

– you have resistance to fire and only take half damage from it. Darkvision – you can see in the dark out to a range of 12 metres.

Spells and Cantrips

Here are the spells and cantrips for Tieflings:

Thaumaturgy (learn at level 1) – manifests a sign of supernatural power to grant you advantage on intimidation and performance checks.

Best class for Tiefling

The Asmodeus Tiefling’s combination of charisma and intelligence makes them perfect for Sorcerers, Warlocks, Wizards, and Bards.

While Mephistopheles Tiefling has some slight differences from Asmodeus Tiefling, they are largely the same stat-wise and work as Sorcerers, Warlocks, Wizards, and Bards. Zariel Tieflings’ focus on strength, meanwhile, makes them ideal for classes like Paladin, Bard, or Fighter.

And that’s everything we know about Tieflings so far in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on Larian’s upcoming RPG, you might wonder what the best Barbarian build is, or perhaps you’re more inclined to seek a Sorcerer build for that little bit of magic.