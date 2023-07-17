Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer build

What’s the Baldur’s Gate 3 best Sorcerer build? If you like the idea of having a legendary bloodline coursing through your veins, giving you access to destruction draconic abilities, then we’ve got the perfect build for you. We provide an overview of the class, including its unique features, proficiencies, and a rundown of each subclass. Our build focuses primarily on the Draconic Bloodline subclass, and the ideal picks for race, abilities, and spells.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer is a potent spellcaster that can truly turn the tide of battle. We previously talked about its capabilities in our Baldur’s Gate 3 classes overview. Moreover, if you want to know more about other classes ahead of the game’s release date next month, then we’ve got a lot of tips for the Paladin, Barbarian, and Bard.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer character creation overview

We’re going to delve into key features that make the Sorcerer unique among other spellcasters. We also discuss the subclasses that are available.

Class Features

These features and mechanics are available to the Sorcerer by default:

Constitution Saving Throw Proficiency

Charisma Saving Throw Proficiency

Dagger Proficiency

Quarterstaff Proficiency

Light Crossbow Proficiency

Unique Mechanics: Sorcery Points and Metamagic

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer class has a couple of nifty quirks. First, it has Sorcery Points, with the value denoted by a red flame icon at the top of the action bar. Sorcery Points can be used to refresh spell slots, and spell slots can be spent to regain Sorcery Points.

Moreover, Sorcery Points are also used for the Metamagic feature. This allows the Sorcerer to manipulate and boost the effects of spells. Here are some examples:

Metamagic: Careful Spell – Allies automatically succeed in saving throws against spells that require them; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

– Allies automatically succeed in saving throws against spells that require them; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Metamagic: Distant Spell – +50% to the range of spells; melee spells have 9m range; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

– +50% to the range of spells; melee spells have 9m range; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Metamagic: Extended Spell – Doubles the duration of effects, summons, and surfaces caused by spells; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

– Doubles the duration of effects, summons, and surfaces caused by spells; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Metamagic: Twinned Spell – Spells that can only be cast on a single target can now target another creature; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell or cantrip.

– Spells that can only be cast on a single target can now target another creature; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell or cantrip. Metamagic: Heightened Spell – Targets of spells that require saving throws have a disadvantage; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

– Targets of spells that require saving throws have a disadvantage; costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Metamagic: Quickened Spell – Spells that cost an action cost a bonus action instead; costs 1 Sorcery Point.

– Spells that cost an action cost a bonus action instead; costs 1 Sorcery Point. Metamagic: Subtle Spell – Allows you to cast spells while silenced; costs 1 Sorcery Point.

Wild Magic Subclass

Those who play a Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer can pick a subclass during character creation. The first option is Wild Magic, which has these quirks:

Tides of Chaos – Grants advantage on your next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw; increased chance of a Wild Magic Surge occurring.

– Grants advantage on your next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw; increased chance of a Wild Magic Surge occurring. Wild Magic Surge – Any spell that’s level 1 or higher can also lead to a random effect. This can be helpful or detrimental.

Draconic Bloodline Subclass

The other subclass is Draconic Bloodline, which has these notable perks:

Draconic Hit Points – Gain +1 HP for each character level.

Draconic Resilience – When you’re not wearing armor, you have +13 base armor class (AC).

Moreover, you can choose from a particular dragon ancestor. You’ll gain a particular spell, as well as boosted damage and resistance to that particular element.

Red (Fire): Burning Hands – Shoot fire from your fingertips; targets take half damage on a save.

– Shoot fire from your fingertips; targets take half damage on a save. Brass (Fire): Sleep – Puts a target to sleep for two turns.

– Puts a target to sleep for two turns. Black (Acid): Grease – Coats a surface and makes it slippery; may cause targets to slip and become prone.

– Coats a surface and makes it slippery; may cause targets to slip and become prone. Copper (Acid): Tasha’s Hideous Laughter – Causes the target to laugh uncontrollably and make them go prone.

– Causes the target to laugh uncontrollably and make them go prone. Green (Poison): Ray of Sickness – A long-range sickly beam that can afflict a creature with poison.

– A long-range sickly beam that can afflict a creature with poison. Blue (Lightning): Witch Bolt – Create a crackling beam that can be reactivated in succeeding turns.

– Create a crackling beam that can be reactivated in succeeding turns. Bronze (Lightning): Fog Cloud – Obscures vision and blinds creatures within an area.

– Obscures vision and blinds creatures within an area. White (Cold): Armour of Agathys – Gain +5 temporary HP; deal 5 damage to any creature that strikes you in melee.

– Gain +5 temporary HP; deal 5 damage to any creature that strikes you in melee. Silver (Cold): Feather Fall – Makes the target immune to fall damage; slows down descent.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer build guide

Subclasses and Spells

We feel that the best Sorcerer subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Draconic Bloodline due to its perks and features, which are significantly better compared to the randomness of Wild Magic.

With it, you gain a small amount of HP per Sorcerer level, and you also obtain Draconic Resilience, which gives 13 base armor class (AC) if you’re not wearing any armor. Later on, you’ll have increased damage and resistance based on a particular element.

Among the options, there are two that are worthwhile:

Red (Fire): Burning Hands – Shoot fire in a cone in front of you; targets still take half damage on a save.

– Shoot fire in a cone in front of you; targets still take half damage on a save. White (Cold): Armor of Agathys – Gain +5 temporary HP and deal +5 cold damage to any creature that hits you in melee; lasts until your next long rest.

Abilities

The best stats for the Sorcerer are:

8 Strength

14 – 16 Dexterity

14 – 16 Constitution

8 Intelligence

10 Wisdom

16 Charisma or higher

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer primarily uses charisma as its spellcasting stat. Moreover, you do need a bit of constitution for your HP, as well as dexterity for your initiative and armor class.

Race

The base race for the Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3 is:

Wood Half-Elf

Lolth-Sworn Drow

We believe that the Wood Half-Elf is the best race for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer. That’s because of the following:

+2 Charisma

Ability Improvements – This lets you add one point each to constitution and dexterity if you prefer.

Darkvision – Allows you to see in the dark up to 12m

Fey Ancestry – Resistance to charm and sleep

Fleet of Foot – 10.5m movement range

Mask of the Wild – Stealth proficiency

Alternatively, there’s the Lolth-Sworn Drow or Seldarine Drow, which grants the following benefits:

+1 Charisma

+2 Dexterity

Base Racial Speed – 9m movement range

Keen Senses – Perception proficiency

Superior Darkvision – Allows you to see in the dark up to 24m

Fey Ancestry – Resistance to charm and sleep

Rapier Proficiency

Shortsword Proficiency

Hand Crossbow Proficiency

Best Background and Skills

The best background for the Sorcerer is the Charlatan. The best skills to focus on for the Sorcerer are deception and sleight of hand.

As noted earlier, the Sorcerer should prioritize charisma, constitution, and dexterity. These are our suggestions for your picks:

Background: Charlatan – Grants deception and sleight of hand.

– Grants deception and sleight of hand. Skills: Deception and stealth (from Criminal background) or sleight of hand (from Charlatan background); stealth or perception (from Wood Half-Elf or Drow respectively); you can then grab intimidation and persuasion.

Leveling: The best Sorcerer spells

Now, let’s discuss the Baldur’s Gate 3 best Sorcerer spells. Bear in mind that Sorcerers only have a limited number of spells that can be selected. Moreover, you can only replace them one at a time per level up. This is different from the Wizard, which is able to prepare spells out of combat.

Level 1: Cantrips

The best Cantrips for the Sorcerer are:

Fire Bolt (ideal) – A basic magic ability where you hurl a mote of fire.

– A basic magic ability where you hurl a mote of fire. Ray of Frost (ideal) – Blast a foe and decrease their movement range by 3m for one turn.

– Blast a foe and decrease their movement range by 3m for one turn. Chill Touch (optional) – Debuff a creature to prevent it from healing; undead targets receive a disadvantage against attack rolls.

– Debuff a creature to prevent it from healing; undead targets receive a disadvantage against attack rolls. Shocking Grasp (optional) – A melee cantrip that prevents your target from taking reactions, such as attacks of opportunity.

– A melee cantrip that prevents your target from taking reactions, such as attacks of opportunity. Acid Splash (optional) – Tosses a globule of acid that spreads throughout a small area.

– Tosses a globule of acid that spreads throughout a small area. Dancing Lights (optional) – Illuminates an area to make targets easier to hit; unnecessary if you picked the Lolth-Sworn Drow.

Level 1: Spells

The best Spells for the Sorcerer are:

Magic Missiles (ideal) – Create three darts that deal force damage; this attack never misses.

– Create three darts that deal force damage; this attack never misses. Chromatic Orb (ideal) – Throw a sphere of energy that deals thunder damage; may also deal other types of elemental damage when creating a surface.

– Throw a sphere of energy that deals thunder damage; may also deal other types of elemental damage when creating a surface. Thunderwave (optional) – Deal thunder damage in a frontal cone and push away creatures; fall damage can end up killing them.

Level 2: Metamagic and Extra Spell Slot

For the extra spell slot, you can choose something that you didn’t get earlier. Likewise, you’ll now be able to choose two Metamagic options.

Metamagic: Distant Spell – Increases the range of spells.

– Increases the range of spells. Metamagic: Twinned Spells – Lets you cast single-target spells on another creature.

Level 3: Metamagic and Level 2 Spell Slot

You’ll see more Metamagic options here. We suggest getting Metamagic: Quickened Spell, which costs 3 Sorcery Points. It causes your chosen spell to be a bonus action instead, which means you can cast twice in a single turn.

Here are the best Level 2 spells for the Sorcerer:

Scorching Ray (ideal) – Shoots three rays of fire.

– Shoots three rays of fire. Misty Step (optional) – Lets you teleport to an unoccupied space that you can see.

– Lets you teleport to an unoccupied space that you can see. Shatter (optional) – Causes thunder damage to those in an area.

– Causes thunder damage to those in an area. Mirror Image (optional) – Create three duplicates of yourself that distract foes and increase your AC.

Level 4: Feat Selection, Extra Cantrip, and Extra Spell

For the cantrip and spell picks, you can go with those that we mentioned above. As for the feat, the most obvious choice is Ability Improvement, so you can add +2 charisma to your character.

However, there’s a niftier option called Magic Initiate: Warlock. This lets you pick two cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Warlock’s list, and the spell itself can only be cast once per long rest. Here are our recommendations:

Warlock Cantrip #1: Eldritch Blast – Single-target beam that deals force damage.

– Single-target beam that deals force damage. Warlock Cantrip #2: Blade Ward – Resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage.

– Resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage. Warlock Spell: Hex – Curses a creature, causing it to take additional damage when you attack it, as well as a disadvantage to ability checks.

This setup for our Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer build ensures that Hex can debuff your target before you blast it with a devastating spell. It can then be recast once the initial target dies, which means debuffing another foe. For best results, you can combine Hex, or your offensive spells, with Twinned Metamagic or Quickened Metamagic.

Level 5: Level 3 Spell Slot

At level 5, you’ll be able to select a stronger spell. Fireball is definitely the top choice here since it causes a devastating blast in a wide area.

Equipment

You don’t really need to worry too much about weapons or armor as a Sorcerer. Your offense comes from spells, and your armor class is boosted by Draconic Bloodline.

Still, as far as accessories go, we feel that The Sapphire Spark is the best item for the Sorcerer, at least in the early game. It can be purchased from Blurg in the Underdark – Myconid Village near the end of Act 1. The amulet causes your Magic Missiles to shoot an additional dart, thereby improving your DPS if you use the spell often.

That does it for our Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer build guide. Don’t forget that early access only allows players to reach level 5. The full version of the game increases the level cap to 12. Likewise, there are more races, subclasses, and spells to choose from.