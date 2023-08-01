How to earn Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops

How do you earn the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops? Thankfully the answer is pretty simple: just watch Twitch streams. However, there are a lot of times and dates that you’ll need to be aware of, and you’ll also want to know what shiny rewards you’ll get. That’s where we come in.

If you’re busy perusing our list of every Baldur’s Gate 3 class ahead of the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, you’re probably already thinking about the vast array of cosmetics that are on offer to take your DnD persona to the next level. To celebrate the RPG game‘s official launch, Larian has partnered up with Twitch to offer a limited edition Baldur’s Gate 3 drop throughout the next few weeks to bolster your cosmetic arsenal. So here’s when you’ll have to tune in to snag some goodies, as well as a rundown of what’s on offer.

When are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops?

You can pick up Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops from Thursday, August 3 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST until Thursday, August 17 at the same time.

What are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops?

Here are all the Baldur’s Gate Twitch drops:

Chatterbox’s Tabard

Periwinkle Undergarments

Channeler’s Trunks

Streamhopper Loafers

How do I earn Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops?

As you watch a stream, your drop’s ‘progress bar’ will fill up, letting you know your current status. Once you’ve watched the full two hours, you can then claim your rewards – but you’ll have to ensure your Twitch account is linked to your Steam account.

In the top right-hand corner of Twitch, click your lovely icon, and scroll down the menu until you see ‘Drops & Rewards.’

Click the purple URL on ‘manage your connections’ under the ‘Drops’ header.

Click ‘connect’ on your Steam account.

Log into Steam – please ensure it’s with the account you want to claim your rewards on.

Click ‘Sign In.’

Watch some streams.

Once you’ve hit two hours, go to your Inventory (in the ‘Drops & Rewards’ tab).

Claim your new prize!

Now that you know how to score some sweet new gear, you just need to decide which of the Baldur’s Gate 3 races would look the best in this spangly new outfit. If fashion comes second to firepower, though, we have a list of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to help you explore the Forgotten Realms.