The most overlooked RPG of the year is now available to try for free

Between Helldivers 2, the 1.0 launch of Last Epoch, and the monumental Balatro, February was a pretty packed month for great new games. There are only so many hours in the day, so it’s little wonder one of the year’s most compelling new RPGs went under the radar. It has a rave reception on Steam. Our review was similarly enthusiastic. But this fantasy adventure, which feels like a mix of God of War, The Witcher 3, and Death Stranding, peaked at fewer than 4,000 players. It deserves more attention. Fortunately, you can now try it for the low price of absolutely nothing.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is the latest RPG from Remember Me, Life Is Strange, and Jusant creator Don’t Nod. Like all of the studio’s previous work, it weaves a rich, original story around an inventive mechanical gimmick.

You play as one of the eponymous banishers, stewards of life and death who are responsible for ushering departed souls into the afterlife. After the love of your life is tragically killed, you’re presented with an overarching choice: do you allow them to pass on and let them go forever, or do you fight to bring them back, which means killing dozens of people and collecting their souls for the ritual?

Combat is reminiscent of the God of War reboot series, while the conflict between the living and the dead feels inspired by Kojima’s Death Stranding. Banishers’ desolate landscape and occasional forlorn settlements meanwhile recall the world design of The Witcher 3. It’s a dark vision of the North American New World, defined by suffering and struggle.

Our own Banishers review calls the adventure game “a hauntingly beautiful tale of two lovers.” On Steam, 85% of the game’s more than 2,500 reviews are positive. And yet even at the peak of its popularity, Banishers earned a concurrent player count below 4,000. This one deserves more. Thankfully, Don’t Nod just released a free Banishers demo, so you can try it for yourself without spending a single penny. If you’re looking for a dark, inventive RPG with a well-delivered story, try Banishers for free right here.

