Base Battles codes June 2023

What are the new Base Battles codes? This Roblox shooter pits two teams against each other in a surprisingly large warzone, complete with ground vehicles, planes, and gritty tactical person-on-person tactical skirmishes. To get a leg up on the competition, however, you need tokens – these are what you use to buy weapons and vehicles.

Luckily, we’ve searched high and low for every code in the Roblox game, so you can get an instant injection of cash when you begin your fight. If you’re on the hunt for more freebies, we also have Anime Adventures codes, Project Mugetsu codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes – being the best has never been so easy. These Base Battles codes rotate regularly, so if an active code doesn’t work right now, chances are it will later down the line.

New Base Battles codes

Here are all the currently active Base Battles codes:

300K – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens Carvas454 – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens CINCO – 18,620 tokens

– 18,620 tokens DESTROYER – 25k tokens

– 25k tokens OVERTHEMOON – 15k tokens

– 15k tokens PREZ – 50k tokens

– 50k tokens Rainster – Rainster limited weapon skin

– Rainster limited weapon skin SPRINGBREAK – 25k tokens

– 25k tokens WHOOPS – 25k tokens

Expired codes

150KLIKES

100KLIKES

BETA

FIGHTER

MYSTIC

ARCTIC

DEVKING

How do I redeem Base Battles codes?

To redeem Base Battles codes:

After loading the game, click on the blue bird icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Enter one of the active codes into the first box, and press the redeem button.

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Base Battles codes?

Besides this guide, the main source for new Base Battles codes is the official Base Battles Twitter account – the developers post regular updates on the game, along with any freebies that they choose to give away.

Now that you have all the Base Battles codes in your possession, it’s time to get out there, tool up, and get fragging. Check out our best Roblox games if you’re looking for something else to sink your time into, and our Roblox Music codes if you need something to vibe to while you’re at it.