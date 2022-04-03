Here’s The Batman Batmobile scene remade in Arkham Knight

Arguably the best The Batman movie scene is the moment where Robert Pattinson’s hero takes down The Penguin, now the Batman Arkham Knight movie Batmobile moment recreates this within one of the best superhero games on PC.

The Batman Batmobile scene takes place roughly in the middle of the 2022 movie, where the Dark Knight chases down Colin Farrell’s The Penguin – ending in a fiery explosion and Penguin much worse for wear, and Batman slowly walking towards his car. This moment was so cool it was used as the conclusion of the main The Batman trailer.

Now YouTube channel Batman Arkham Videos has recreated this awesome moment. The channel had to use some Batman Arkham Knight mods to accomplish this, including a free-camera mode and placing additional fire effects behind Batman for the epic slow-motion upside-down walk moment. Then it added the movie’s soundtrack by Michael Giacchino and the scene was complete. The video even puts Arkham Knight’s Penguin in the car, and as far as I’m aware, he never enters a vehicle in that game.

Considering it’s only a minute long, it looks like it took a lot of time and effort to create. You can check it out below.

Batman likely won’t be playable in it, but for similar caped crusader antics, Gotham Knights will release this Halloween from Batman Arkham Origins developer WB Montreal. Sadly, Rocksteady’s next game after Arkham Knight is delayed to 2023 – Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which hasn’t revealed if Batman will be in it or not.

