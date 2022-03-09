Gotham Knights will release this Halloween

At long last, the Gotham Knights release date is finally confirmed, and while it’s still 2022 as previously announced, the much-anticipated superhero game is perhaps arriving a little later than fans were expecting – well into the holiday season, and just in time for Halloween.

Gotham Knights was originally announced at DC Fandome in August 2020 alongside another major DC Comics action-adventure game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, by Batman Arkham series creator Rocksteady. It disappeared for over a year until a brief trailer in October 2021, and hasn’t been seen officially again since.

Last week, a Gotham Knights playtest briefly appeared on Steam, which – along with hints about promotional tie-ins being prepared – strongly suggested that the game was getting close to launch. Today, Warner Bros confirmed on Twitter that Gotham Knights is still coming out this year, although the release date is towards the end of 2022. It’s right before Halloween, in fact, which is pretty appropriate for a Batman game.

Gotham Knights release date

Warner Bros Montreal confirms that Gotham Knights is releasing on October 25, 2022.

Apart from other Batman connections – such as the classic story The Long Halloween and this month’s The Batman movie being set around the holiday – this date is exactly nine years after the release of WB Montreal’s previous game Batman: Arkham Origins, which came out October 25, 2013.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

Of course, this also puts doubt on whether Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game is still releasing in 2022, as the current rumour is that it’s being delayed to next year. Fans will have to wait and see if this is true, however.