Suicide Squad release date gets delayed, but more specific

The Suicide Squad game release date was previously set for sometime in 2022, but today – confirming months-old leaks – the developers at Rocksteady have confirmed that the game will be delayed to spring 2023. That’s a longer wait, sure, but at least we’ve got a slightly more specific timeframe to watch.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to spring 2023,” creative director Sefton Hill says on Twitter. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.” The tweet is accompanied by a gif of the ritual squad looking quite disappointed.

On February 2, Bloomberg reported that publisher Warner Bros had already internally delayed Suicide Squad to 2023. Earlier this month, the Gotham Knights release date was set for October 25, so you’ll have at least one Warner Bros-published game based on DC Comics superheroes to look forward to this year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release in spring 2023.

