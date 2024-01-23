Leaks canceled the Damian Wayne Batman game, Arkham actor claims

A Batman Arkham actor claims the leaks of Project Sabbath, a Batman game that would have seen you playing as Damian Wayne, are what killed it. Multiple leaks over the years revealed much about the game, which never saw the light of day, and now we appear to have confirmation that the leaks themselves were, at least partly, to blame for the game’s demise.

Actor Josh Keaton says he would have played Damian in a now-canceled Batman superhero game, adding that after just a few voice-over sessions on the project, it was killed by leaks. Keaton previously played Robin in Batman Arkham Origins, alongside Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 3, and Peter Parker in the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

“I would love to get a shot at Batman, I almost did,” Keaton says. “There was a game that I was going to be a part of that I was going to play Batman [in]. It wasn’t going to be Bruce Wayne Batman it was going to be a different Batman.

“Everything about the game got leaked on some forum and they ended up shutting it down. I’d done like three or four sessions on it, and that was the end of that game. Bummer, thanks leaks.”

We at PCGamesN clipped part of Keaton’s stream for you to watch below.

Keaton adds that he was going to be a Damian Wayne version of Batman, saying that the different take on the character was given away by the leaks, adding “The leaks killed the project.” He even says that it wasn’t an Arkhamverse game, as many originally believed it was going to continue after 2015’s Arkham Knight.

The leaks in question suggested that the game was in development at WB Games Montréal, which later developed Gotham Knights, but Keaton doesn’t appear to mention the studio that was going to make the game.

