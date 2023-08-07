BattleBit 2.0.0 makes levelling up and healing a whole lot easier

BattleBit has graduated to version 2.0.0, bringing with it a slew of minor and major updates to the FPS game as maps and weapons get major reworks, while new vehicles and core gameplay changes shake up the experience. We’ve broken down the biggest BattleBit changes, but you can also check out the full patch notes below.

“In short, you can expect faster progression, an additional healing method available to all classes, two new map reworks, and further polish/bug fixes,” the BattleBit team writes. “We’ve also made major progress with our Community Server API and will expand our testing as we lead up to a larger rollout of access.”

You’ll also be glad to hear that leveling up just got a whole lot easier, as the progression curve after level 15 has been changed to give you consistent time to level up, making the level 200 grind much simpler.

The team also noticed that only the medic could survive multiple firefights in a row on average, so now bandages apply a self-heal of 40 HP per bandage used for all classes. Both the District and Wine Paradise maps have seen reworks too.

You can also see a slew of weapon, class, and vehicle reworks in the patch below.

BattleBit v2.0.0 Patch Notes

General Player UI / UX

The game will no longer auto-lock squads when a party member reserves a squad for their party to join, instead, a non-party member will be forced to change squad (with their role) if the reserved party squad is full while a party member is joining server.

Improved detection for targeting downed players to bandage/revive.

A bug where the player’s armors & body does not sync when the player is standing still and the client loads their object for the first time until they move – fixed. When a player shoots at a mine/C4/claymore, the shooter will take ownership of the explosion, as if they owned the mine/C4/claymore. Previously, ownership remained with the person who deployed the mine, even when someone else shot at it. This led to instances where shooting a friend’s claymore/mine would kill them.

Players will no longer be allowed to place mine/claymore underwater

Progression / XP improvements

The progression curve will ease after level 15 to keep consistent time to level up. This is intended to decrease the time commitment and XP required to reach level 200 on average.

Empty transport/boat vehicles will no longer give points when destroyed.

XP Score Event added: Destroying enemy c4/mine/claymore will give a hit marker and additional XP

Clans

Clan submissions will open with requirements of minimum Prestige 1.

Used clan invites persisting once used from the clan invite list have been fixed.

The issue where the 100 clan invite limitation included expired invites has been fixed.

Universal Healing

After a long discussion, it’s apparent that the medic is the only class capable of enduring more than one fight. Other classes cannot survive a second fight after being shot. Consequently, making other classes very unpleasant to use, in response, the following change has been implemented:

Bandages now apply self-heal, even when bleeding, gaining +40 HP for each bandage used. This applies to all classes.

You cannot heal other players by bandaging, it remains the same as before, you can only stop bleeding or revive them, but it will not heal them, only the Medic can heal OTHER players with their Medkit Gadget.

Class Adjustments

Assault

Access to Ranger Armors.

Access to the Personal Defense Weapon and Designated Marksman Rifle weapon types: Honey Badger – Groza – P90 – AsVal – MK20 – M110 – MK14 – SVD.

Engineer and Support

New barbed wires deployable available for use

Engineer

2.5x XP bonus for vehicle destruction. XP with Engineer Bonus Transport vehicles: 1000xp APC: 2,000xp Tank: 4,000xp Helicopter: 4,000xp Boat: 1,000xp



Other Classes

Transport vehicles: 400xp

APC: 800xp

Tank: 1,600xp

Helicopter: 1,600xp

Boat: 400xp

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Weapon attachments wouldn’t affect player speed – fixed.

Aim punch/flinch will exponentially scale down based on damage received, instead of pistol on leg and sniper on chest having the same effect for example.

Kriss Vector

Damage per bullet was adjusted to 22, down from 24.

Damage drop-off now starts at 10 meters, down from 50.

Standard/Quick magazine now holds 36 bullets, down from 40.

ACR

ACR aim downtime buffed from 0.25 seconds to 0.21 seconds.

ACR player running speed buffed from 1.01 to 1.05 x.

ACR control increased from 100% to 105%.

ACR damage increased from 25 to 27.

AK5C

AK5C damage increased from 30 to 34.

AK5C vertical recoil increased from 1.4 to 1.6

AK5C horizontal recoil increased from 1.2 to 1.4

AK5C’s first shot recoil reduced from 1.5 to 1.0

AK5C’s reload speed increased by 12.5%.

SG550

SG550’s muzzle flash size was reduced from 100% to 85%.

Vehicles

New Sea Vehicle: RCB90 added

Destroying enemy vehicles will give different XP rewards based on the type

Improved road kill detection

Littlebird minigun’s light vehicle damage increased from 2 to 4

APC receives 2x damage from the rear

Tanks & APCs – Upon firing, the resupply cooldown will reset to 60 seconds to avoid the player supplying & firing same time.

When players return to the base for repair, the driver/pilot will also be healed. Exiting the vehicle is no longer necessary, which should reduce cases of vehicle hijacking

The helicopter’s sensitivity will no longer be affected by FPS (it used to be more sensitive as you had less FPS, less sensitive as you have more FPS)

Stutters while piloting a helicopter should be improved (need to be tested)

Helicopter inflicting self-damage when the game lags (i.e. opening scoreboard, etc) – fixed.

The player would not be able to see blood screen while inside some vehicles – fixed.

Turret/minigun shots do not count as ‘bullets fired’ in stats – fixed.

Maps

District Rework integration

Wine Paradise – Rework + Expansion to support CONQ 254p game mode

MultuIslands – CONQ Ultra downscaled twice until there are more options for mobility for players

MultuIslands – 32v32 Rush added. New POI was added East from the middle of the map to make use of the Rush layout.

Wakistan – Objective F was shifted to the East by 222 meters with some additional ways to enter in the middle of the map.

TensaTown – RUSH block silo position for Defender team to avoid spawn camping of Attacker team.

Namak – Potential fix of an issue causing an inability to spawn on Objective B

Further GPU optimization on 3D models of map objects

Salhan – removed an OP tank spot at USA side and added some of Hesco walls on the long line road.

Salhan – Tanks removed until exploit with tanks will be fixed to not let them climb on the cliffs.

Bricks not spawning when walls are destroyed – fixed.

CTF Quality of Life

District and Sandy Sunset now support CTF

Added safe zones for teams.

Moving the flag to the safe zone will no longer teleport it back to the enemy base, but will instead teleport it next to the safe zone border.

When a flag carrier gets killed while swimming, players cannot recapture the flag fixed.

Successfully capturing the enemy flag will award more XP.

Killing the enemy flag carrier will award an additional bonus.

Community Server API

Community server API core finished.

Community servers, ability to set map rotation, game mode rotation added. (for admins) (Community Server API – Example)

The server option to host voxel game mode (Voxel Mode) for community servers added/

The server option to host voxel game mode (Voxel Mode) for community servers added/ Community API – get/save stats.

Community API – control over player roles added (if you want to restrict roles per team/squad or have other intentions)

Community API – Read Access from official stats, the admin can choose to ignore, replace, or use the stats.

Community API – the ability to manipulate player’s weapon, attachments, skins, spawn position, and armors added.

Community API – admin will also get a callback when a player reports another player in their server.

Community API – callbacks when a player is alive/dead and access if they are alive or not.

Backend client API fix where the backend becomes unresponsive from time to time.

You can find the full BattleBit patch notes for update 2.0.0 over on Steam.

