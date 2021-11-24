Looking for the best Battlefield 2042 PBX-45 loadout? The PBX-45 is the first SMG available in the game, and it’s an excellent choice for players who prefer a more aggressive playstyle, seeking out short and mid-range engagements.

In comparison to the powerful PP-29, the PBX-45 has a higher handling rating and a faster rate of fire, though its range isn’t quite as potent. The PBX-45’s range is still good, and it’s easy to manage the weapon’s recoil, though there’s some horizontal recoil at mid range to be aware of – fortunately, with the right attachments, you can reduce this significantly.

You can swap attachments on your Battlefield 2042 weapons mid-match, which is particularly helpful for the PBX-45 as you move between short and mid-range fights. For example, before entering a building, you should swap to the Close Combat magazine for improved fire rate and reload speed. It’s also useful to experiment with different sights to suit your situation and positioning as you figure out your personal preference. Here’s the best Battlefield 2042 PBX-45 loadout and attachments.

Best Battlefield 2042 PBX-45 loadout

The best Battlefield 2042 PBX-45 loadout is:

Sights: DD Holo/Maul Hybrid 1.5-3X

DD Holo/Maul Hybrid 1.5-3X Magazine: Close Combat/Standard Issue/Extended Mag

Close Combat/Standard Issue/Extended Mag Underbarrel: Rattlesnake Light Grip

Rattlesnake Light Grip Barrel: Warhawk Compensator/Extended Barrel

We recommend using any of the Holo sights as they’re great for close quarters engagements and don’t downgrade the weapon in any other areas, while other sights negatively impact the PBX-45’s ADS speed. However, the Maul Hybrid 1.5-3X may serve you well if you’re outside dealing with longer range engagements.

The Standard Issue/Extended Mag is a solid choice for your magazine, but we highly recommend swapping to Close Combat ammunition when up close. This reduces the weapon’s range, but instead grants the PBX-45 improved recoil control, fire rate, and reload speed.

The Rattlesnake Light Grip increases the PBX-45’s accuracy and range while moving but reduces them when static, which works with the weapon’s aggressive playstyle. When you need to shoot from a distance, it’s worth swapping for the Cobra Grip, which does the opposite and boosts your accuracy while stationary.

The Warhawk Compensator boosts the gun’s accuracy, and gets rid of some of the horizontal recoil you may experience at mid range. The Extended Barrel is a great option with the other long range attachments: it boosts the PBX-45’s accuracy and range at the cost of its handling and rate of fire.

That’s everything you need to know to put together the best Battlefield 2042 PBX-45 loadout – we also have the best Battlefield 2042 M5A3 loadout, and a breakdown of the best Battlefield 2042 specialists to help you win matches.