Battlefield 2042 Specialists – all the Specialists announced so far

Want to know more about specialists in Battlefield 2042? The next generation of Battlefield is here, introducing brand new mechanics, such as the ability to customise your weapon in real time. Battlefield 2042 also features a dynamic weather system to alter the flow of combat, forcing players to adapt to dangerous environmental hazards on foot and in vehicles. The size of the maps has also changed to accommodate up to 128 players, making this the largest Battlefield game yet.

One of the biggest changes to the series is the introduction of specialists, which adds more flexibility to the class system. In previous games, many players would pick a class because certain weapons were locked to that class, meaning they weren’t making the most of their gadgets. The specialists system allows you to have whatever loadout you want, and your chosen specialist’s gadget and trait go on top of that loadout.

We only have information on the first four specialists, but EA has confirmed Battlefield 2042 will launch with ten. Picking the right specialist boils down to which gadget and trait you are drawn to.

Battlefield 2042 Specialists

Here are all of the specialists revealed so far in Battlefield 2042.

Webster Mackay

Place of birth: Canada

Class: Assault

Gadget: Grappling Hook

Trait: Nimble

Grappling Hook allows Webster to create new traversal routes and easily flank snipers and squads who are holed up in tall buildings. The Nimble trait increases Webster’s agility when aiming down sights and ziplining.

Maria Falck

Place of birth: Germany

Class: Support

Gadget: S21 Syrette Pistol

Trait: Combat Surgeon

The S21 Syrette Pistol allows Maria to heal and revive players from afar. The Combat Surgeon trait ensures that Maria always revives players to full health rather than just a slither.

Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovksy

Place of birth: Russia

Class: Engineer

Gadget: SG-36 Sentry Gun

Trait: Sentry Operator

The SG-36 Sentry Gun is a turret that you can deploy that will automatically spot and engage enemies. The Sentry Operator trait buffs the turret’s efficiency when standing near it.

Wikus ‘Casper’ Van Daele

Place of birth: South Africa

Class: Recon

Gadget: OV-P Recon Drone

Trait: Movement Sensor

The OV-P Recon Drone is a flying drone that you can operate. You can use it to spot enemies and disrupt electronics with EMP darts. You can manually fly it, but you can also leave it hovering in the air where it will continue to spot targets, allowing you to move in for the kill.

The Movement Sensor will help you detect incoming threats. It appears to show when you’re being flanked with an HUD prompt that directs you toward the threat.

Those are all the specialists that have been confirmed so far, but we did see a specialist using a wingsuit, which may be a unique gadget belonging to a character we haven’t seen yet. If you want to know more about the game, check out our Battlefield 2042 maps and weapons guides. You should also give our upcoming games list a read to see what other great titles are coming out this year.