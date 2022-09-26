Battlefield 2042 update 2.1 includes Renewal map rework

It’s almost time to head back to sunny Egypt, as Battlefield 2042 update 2.1 arrives September 27 with the Renewal map rework that developer EA/DICE discussed at the launch of Season 2. The multiplayer game’s latest update includes the renovated version of Renewal, as well as three new vault weapons, the new Polaris RZR buggy, and a bunch of bug fixes and improvements.

Renewal is set in and around a large man-made agricultural area on an otherwise barren and rocky desert. A high wall separates the verdant green fields inside the facility from the harsh environment outside. With the update, EA/DICE has made the map feel “less pristine and more ready for war.” That includes adding some additional topography and plunking down a large number of military fortifications.

Solar Station 1, which remains the first attack location in Breakthrough, now has a series of big concrete barricades and sandbag structures placed around it, making it a bit more defensible and tougher on the attack. The desert terrain has been “heavily reworked” so as to provide more clear paths for infantry and vehicles, while still giving infantry the opportunity to break lines of sight and take cover.

You’ll also find more cover on the green side of the wall’s main checkpoint, on the approach to the Synseco building, and inside the building itself.

Using the new Assignments system, you’ll now be able to unlock four more Battlefield Portal weapons drawn from Battlefield 3 and Battlefield Bad Company 2. There’s the P90, the GOL sniper magnum, and the M1911, all of which you can hunt down at your own pace.

Finally, the Polaris RZR buggy will now be found as an in-world vehicle on several maps. It’s a two-seater with knobby tires and not much else, but it’ll get you from point A to B in a hurry.

The full patch notes and changelog can be found at the official site. EA/DICE is teasing a limited-time special event called The Liquidators, which will arrive in mid-October and offer special cosmetic rewards for an infantry-only, close quarters gameplay mode. We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for that.