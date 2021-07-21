Prime Gaming is adding two Battlefield games members can grab for free

Prime Gaming is adding two titles from the Battlefield FPS games series that members of the subscription service will be able to claim for free for a limited time, Amazon has announced today. Starting from today, subscribers will be able to grab EA Dice’s 2016 shooter Battlefield 1 for free, and in a couple weeks’ time, the most recent addition to the long-running series, Battlefield V, will also be available to claim.

Battlefield 1 standard edition becomes free to claim today and will be available until August 4. In case you’re unfamiliar, this one – which, despite being termed ‘1’, is actually the 15th installment in the Battlefield series – takes players to a World War 1 setting, letting players use weapons based on those from the period. The game takes players to locations across the world with different combat styles, such as intense urban battling in a French town under siege, sprawling combat in the Italian Alps, and others. It has both a single-player campaign and 64-player multiplayer modes.

Battlefield V standard edition, meanwhile, will be available for members to pick up between August 2 and October 1. This one takes players to World War 2, with a heavy focus on party-based features and mechanics – for example, resource management and scarcity – and allows for a lot of character customisation.

Battlefield V also adds a new layer of realism and depth to the series, allowing players to do things like create fortifications and repair war-damaged structures to gain an advantage on the battlefield and shape the outcomes of battles more directly.

If you’re keen to sign up to Amazon’s Prime Gaming to grab these games when they roll around, you can do so at that link. You can also find out more about the next game coming up in the series, Battlefield 2042, there if you’re keen to see what’s on the horizon.