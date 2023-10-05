Is Battlenet down? Current Bnet server status

Is Battlenet down? If you’re settling in to play a few rounds of Hearthstone, but are unable to launch the game, or even the client, there’s a decent chance that Battlenet itself is experiencing an issue. With the majority of games being ‘always online’ these days, we are at the mercy of the game client, and if they’re having issues, we are too.

It doesn’t matter whether you want to hunt for loot in a Diablo 4 dungeon, or you want to group up with your friends and take down an entire Warzone 2 server, if Bnet is down, you’re out of luck. Turns out that our greatest foe was technical issues all along. If you can gain access to Battlenet, but things are moving very slowly, it’s worth checking out how to speed up your Battlenet downloads, so you can get back into the action as quickly as possible.

Is Battlenet down?

Battlenet is currently experiencing authenticator issues, resulting in longer login times, with some players being unable to log in at all. Activision Blizzard has stated that this is a temporary issue, and is currently working on a solution.

If Battlenet is currently up and running completely fine, but you’re still unable to access your favorite games, it could be an issue with them specifically or something on your end. Always make sure you’re checking the individual game pages like our is Diablo 4 down guide, and finally, ensure that your internet connection is working as intended, with a quick restart usually being the simplest solution to most issues.

Now that you know whether Battlenet is down or not, it's up to you what you do next.