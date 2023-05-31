Is Diablo 4 down? Current server status

Is Diablo 4 down? The latest iteration of Blizzard’s critically acclaimed dungeon crawler is always online, which can often cause its own set of problems. Between unreliable internet connections, scheduled maintenance, and malicious attacks, it can be tough to troubleshoot exactly what’s keeping you from logging in. With our help, you should be back in Sanctuary and tearing through demons in no time.

Blizzard has confirmed that a Diablo 4 offline mode won’t be arriving in the ARPG any time soon – if ever. Consequently, knowing how to check the Diablo 4 server status is of vital importance if you ever find yourself unable to log in, and we recommend keeping our list of Diablo 4 error codes on hand for some quick troubleshooting after the release date. Here are your next steps when Diablo 4 is down.

Is Diablo 4 down?

Diablo 4 is currently down as the game does not launch in early access until June 2. We know from our experience with previous Diablo launches that connectivity issues and high queue times are to be expected during the first few hours following the game’s launch.

However, we also expect these issues to become less frequent as the server population stabilizes and reduces the chance of an overload. While the Diablo 4 server slam and previous beta tests did undergo some initial connectivity issues, it’s worth pointing out that this is specifically what these tests are designed to do – so if you had significant trouble in the beta, you might find your experience differs at launch.

What is the Diablo 4 server status?

You can check the Diablo 4 server status by visiting the Battle.net support page for all scheduled maintenance, while the official Diablo 4 Twitter account is an excellent source for significant server errors that may result in Diablo 4 going down.

That said, it can often take some time for unexpected issues to be raised through official channels. Equally, if you’re partial to Diablo 4 crossplay, you can check in with your friends to find out if the error is restricted to a particular platform.

