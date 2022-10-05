This beaver-based gaming PC is still haunting after all these years

Years ago, someone stuffed a gaming PC into the empty stomach of a beaver. A decade and a half later, it’s still understandably haunting people in their sleep. If you didn’t expect a taxidermy system which mashes up computer hardware and a dead animal on your timeline, then snap. But if we have to suffer, then so do you.

Such creepiness has led to Reddit user AlecksIsBad feeling the need to bring this beaver-based gaming PC back from the dead, so to speak. They’re not responsible for creating this monstrosity. No, they’re just showing off the images as it originally did the rounds online about 15 years ago, so it’s likely some of you may already be familiar with it. However, it’s such a haunting concept, it’s worthy of a revisit.

Of course, one thing to note is that the very limited space inside the animal, combined with the age of the build, means it’s not exactly the best gaming PC by today’s standards. It originally housed an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and just 1GB of RAM. Can you imagine trying to install an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT into this thing? Worse still, imagine it having an RTX 4090. There’s a ‘hot damn!’ joke in there somewhere, I’m sure.

Needless to say, the age of the build means the images aren’t in HD, but you can see how the Compubeaver is made step-by-step here. A trigger warning: the reddish hue to some of the pictures might not be for the squeamish, but rest assured that it’s just lining.

Despite its age, and the fact that it might fuel your nightmares, it’s still a pretty impressive project. Learning how to build a gaming PC is a skill in itself. It’s just that most people tend to go for something a little more on-brand, such as a Fallout or God of War build. That said, a beaver PC is bound to be to somebody’s taste. The original creator, for example.

The fact that it’s resurfaced after a decade and a half at least shows how unique a gaming PC can be. Whether it will encourage any of you to go into a taxidermy-based computer building business is unlikely, but it may be a method of honouring a sadly departed pet in a way that incorporates gaming.