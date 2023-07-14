If you’ve been an early adopter of the Asus ROG Ally, you’ll likely be looking for the best Asus ROG Ally accessories to pimp up your handheld and keep it protected. The ROG Ally is a worthy rival to Valve’s Steam Deck in the handheld PC gaming scene, offering beefed-up specs whilst being smaller and quieter. We’ve searched the internet high and low for the best accessories to help you to get the most out of your portable console.

Although the Asus ROG Ally has been out for a few months compared to the Steam Deck, there are still plenty of accessories to enhance your experience, including protective cases, earbuds for gaming on the go, and screen protectors to keep that dazzling 120Hz VRR display as good-as-new. We particularly like Dbrand’s tempered glass screen protectors.

In this guide, like the best Steam Deck accessories, we looked at build quality, value for money, and features such as wireless dongles and docks bristling. These are the best Asus ROG Ally accessories you need right now, and we’ll keep this guide updated as new accessories hit the market.

These are the best Asus ROG Ally accessories in 2023:

1. Asus ROG Ally travel case

Best case for Asus ROG Ally.

Asus ROG Ally Travel case specs:

Type Soft case Material Polyester Weight 6.7 oz / 190g

Pros

Official case

Striking design

Lightweight

Cons

Not the most protective

Unlike the Steam Deck, when you buy the Ally you won’t be getting a carrying case included and if you want to take it with you for gaming on the go you will definitely want something to protect it.

For this, we would recommend Asus’ official ROG Ally travel case as it’s guaranteed to fit the device perfectly. The likes of JSAUX are yet to make an Ally case and there is always the fear of unproven third-party cases having too much room leaving your device to thrash about freely as you go about your business.

Also in Asus’ favour is the striking design with a very neat holographic logo adorning the front and their trademark ‘Republic of Gamers’ branding across the sealed zip. The case is constructed of PU-coated polyester which in conjunction with the aforementioned zipper will ensure any moisture doesn’t make its way in.

The case also acts as a nifty stand if you like to game with a controller or simply want to watch videos. There are also two slots for SD cards so that you can take your huge backlog with you and handily – a credit card slot to buy even more games during the next Steam sale to make your backlog even bigger!

Unfortunately, it isn’t the most protective case we’ve ever seen as it is a soft-foam case rather than a hardshell but as long as you are sensible with what goes in your bag, this shouldn’t prove to be too much of an issue. This does ensure it is lightweight and shouldn’t make your bag feel appreciably heavier.

2. Syntech 6-in-1 docking station

The best Asus ROG Ally dock.

Syntech 6-in-1 docking station specs:

Connectivity USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 HDMI ports 1 x HDMI 2.0 [email protected] USB ports 3 Charging Up to 30W Turbo Mode

Pros

Excellent curved design

HDMI 2.0 to support 4K at 60Hz

Competitively priced

Cons

Cable management tricky

Syntech’s docking station for the Asus ROG Ally (and Steam Deck) immediately stands out from most docks because it has a curved base rather than a square design. It can securely hold handheld gaming consoles but doesn’t take up too much room, and the rounded build makes it easier to plug and unplug cables, without getting in the way of the the heat vents.

A few users mentioned that cable management was more difficult with this rounded design, but generally, Syntech receives very favorable reviews, getting an impressive 4.6 out of 5 from over 145 Amazon buyers.

The 6-in-1 docking station charges the ROG Ally via USB-C 3, and it has an HDMI 2.0 to support 4K/60Hz, 2K/120hz, and 1080P/120Hz video outputs. There’s also a Gigabit Ethernet input and 3 more USB-A 3 ports around the back. At about $40/£40, this is probably the best deck you can buy for the ROG Ally right now.

3. SanDisk Extreme MicroSD card

Best SD card for Asus ROG Ally.

512GB capacity:

SanDisk Extreme MicroSD Card specs:

Capacity 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Read speed Up to 160 MB/s Write speed Up to 130 MB/s UHS class U3

Pros

Many different capacities

Fast

Cons

Expensive when not on sale

Though the Ally comes equipped with a reasonably sizeable 512GB NVMe SSD, you might want to save that precious space for modern games that benefit from the faster loading and so a MicroSD card is a great option for those with big libraries full of older but great titles.

Seeing how well-suited the Ally is for emulation too, the nostalgic among us can dump ROMs from all our old favorites and too so we can relive our younger years whenever and wherever we want.

Though there are multiple storage capacities on offer, our recommendation would be the 1TB version as it offers the most versatility and does away with the need for having to take multiple SD cards with you.

The SanDisk Extreme series frequently have very good deals on them but when they don’t – they are very expensive so be sure to time your purchase to get the best value you can.

4. Dbrand screen protector

Best Asus ROG Ally screen protector.

Pros:

Precision fit

Very strong

Cons

No UK shop

As the Asus ROG Ally is such a mobile device, it is going to come into the path of danger far more than even a laptop would as the touchscreen will be no match for micro-abrasive particles that are on the tips of your fingers or any friends and family who insist on trying it out without washing their hands.

Dbrand has the answer with its exceptionally high-quality screen protector that will keep any foe at bay while ensuring full-touch functionality. What separates Dbrand’s offerings are the very lovely polished edges that won’t catch your fingers or hold on to as much dust when you need to clean your device.

However, this quality is not without cost; Dbrand skins are slightly expensive, but not as expensive as having the actual screen of your device damaged. To our mind, they’re well worth the investment. Dbrand is based in Canada, but shipping is available to many international countries (including the UK) on orders over $30.

5. Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 2TB NVMe drive

Best replacement SSD for Asus ROG Ally.

Sabrent Rocket Q4 M.2 2230 NVMe SSD specs:

Storage Transfer speeds 5,000 MB/s read , 3,200 MB/s write

Pros:

Huge storage

Extremely fast

Cons:

Expensive

You may have noticed that games are only ever getting larger as they become more complex and graphically impressive with one such example being Star Wars Jedi Survivor which takes up a whopping 155GB which translates as almost a third of the 475GB that is available to you.

Sometimes you just need to brute force a solution which is where the Sabrent Rocket comes in with its whopping 2TB storage. Not only do you get a lot of virtual-real estate for your games, but you can also access them mightily quickly too as the Sabrent Q4 boasts read speeds of up to 5,200 MB/s.

The Q4 can offer write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s to accommodate installing games and transferring files. No matter the task, you won’t be waiting long. This luxury does come at a price though but for us, the 2TB option makes the most sense as 1TB drives fill up quicker than ever.

6. Asus ROG XG Mobile 3080 eGPU

Best external GPU for your ROG Ally.

Asus ROG XG Mobile 3080 specs:

GPU Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB GDDR6 PSU 280W Connectivity XG Connect Mobile Connector, 4 x USB 3.2A, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 G-SYNC compatible, RJ-45 Ethernet, SD card Size 8.2 x 6.1 x 1.2 inches (20.8 x 15.5 x 3.05 cm) Weight 2.2 lbs (998g)

Pros:

No typical eGPU throttle

Very powerful

Good selection of ports

Cons:

Very expensive

Whilst the Z1 Extreme SoC’s RDNA 2 780M might be a marvel of integrated graphics that allows you to game at 1080p on the go – it’s not going to cut it for 4K gaming at home if you don’t have a separate desktop. The Asus ROG XG Mobile 3080 eGPU (external graphics processing unit) will do the trick for you.

It works perfectly with the ROG Ally due to Asus’ proprietary XG connector cable which offers the full PCIe bandwidth, as opposed to Thunderbolt-based options which only nets you 80% of the power of a GPU at best.

You will have a number of ports and display outputs available to you too so any peripherals can be set up at your desk waiting for you to plug in via the singular XG connector cable for a very clean setup.

You also have DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 at your disposal and since they connect directly to the 3080 – there won’t be any performance penalty since the signal doesn’t have to pass through the iGPU.

It goes without saying that this is a very expensive route to take and the proprietary nature of the XG Mobile connector means that you won’t be able to use any GPU. Unless you really want one single, you may get better value for money by building a dedicated desktop.

7. JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station

A popular Steam Deck dock that’s compatible with the ROG Ally.

JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station specs:

Connectivity USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 Power delivery 100W USB ports 3 Charging Up to 30W Turbo Mode

Pros

Great value

Plenty of ports

Cons

Non-replaceable cable

No DisplayPort

Seeing as the Ally is so powerful, it could arguably replace the best mini gaming PC – especially if you opt to get one of Asus’ ROG XG eGPUs. A docking station is a great way to make sure all your peripherals are connected on your desk. JSAUX has made a name for itself with numerous Steam Deck docks, and its docking stations like this 6-in-1 are compatible with the Ally.

This JSAUX dock offers plenty of high-speed ports and gigabit ethernet ensuring you won’t be missing out on any of the niceties of a fully-fledged desktop. The dock supports 100W power delivery, for speedy battery topping, but you will need to get a charger that supports this.

Longevity could be an issue – especially if you frequently plug your Ally in and out as the USB-C cable that provides power and data transfers is integrated into the device and isn’t easily replaceable by the user unless you’re handy with soldering. There’s also no DisplayPort port, so high-resolution displays such as 4K will be limited to 60Hz via the HMDI 2.0 port. However, if you opt for an Xg eGPU, that would resolve the issue.

8. INIU 25000mAh 65W power bank

Best Asus ROG Ally portable charger.

INIU 25000mAh 65W Portable Charger specs:

Capacity 25,000mAh Ports 65W in/out USB-C, 30W out USB-C, 22.5W out USB-B Size 5.9 x 2.9 x 1.3 inches (14.9 x 7.3 x 3.4 cm) Weight 16.7 oz (475g)

Pros:

High capacity

Digital display

Cons:

Only one 65W in/out port

Maximum 65W output

It’s no secret that the Asus ROG Ally can rinse its battery when playing more demanding titles and so to keep the gaming going we recommend INIU’s 25,000mAh portable charger to keep you topped up.

With up to 65W of power output you’ll be able to charge and game at the same time with reckless abandon away from the wall meaning you can choose whichever seat you like in the café and not be stuck with the awkward corner seats next to the wall outlet.

The handy digital display shows just how much juice you’ve got which is far more readable than the ambiguous row of LEDs on cheaper options.

If you were hoping to pair it with a more powerful laptop such as a MacBook Pro which needs up to 100W – you will be out of luck and the same applies if you wanted to share your charge with a friend as there is only one 65W output/input. This also means that you won’t be able to charge the INIU portable charger at the same rate that it is dispensing charge too.

9. Soundcore VR P10 True wireless earphones

Great wireless earbuds for Asus ROG Ally.

Soundcore VR P10 TWS Earphones specs:

Drivers 11mm neodymium drivers Connectivity 2.4Ghz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery life 6 hours (buds), 24 hours (case) Size 2.6 x 2.2 x 1.2 inches (65 x 55 x 30 mm) Weight 2.08 oz (58.97g)

Pros

2.4Ghz dongle for low latency connection

Cheaper than Asus ROG CETRA earbuds

Dual connectivity

Cons

No noise canceling

Can’t charge and play at the same time on 2.4 Ghz

Poor mic

If you have a handheld console you probably want to be untethered from cables, which is where theSoundcore’s VR P10 wireless earphones come in. Despite being designed with the Meta Quest 2 in mind, the design matches the white aesthetic of the Ros Ally. They’re cheaper than Asus’ ROG CETRA wireless gaming earbuds, but provide a similar level of performance.

The P10’s main feature is an included 2.4 Ghz USB-C dongle that allows for very low-latency gaming and leaves the Bluetooth connection free to connect to your phone meaning you can take calls without interrupting your gaming session or listen to music.

It also has capable 11mm audio drivers, so you can enjoy the sounds of your games though the lows are a little muddy. These earphones don’t have noise-canceling features.

There is USB-C passthrough but you won’t be able to charge your Ally and use the 2.4Ghz wireless at the same time, meaning you’ll need to swap over to Bluetooth when you need to top up. The microphone also isn’t the greatest but if you’re after the absolute lowest latency for gaming then the VR P10’s are your best bet.