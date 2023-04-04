Best Steam Deck dock 2023

The best Steam Deck dock can transform the handheld into a hybrid gaming PC, whether you’re looking for a desktop replacement, a console alternative, or just a fancy way to charge your device in style. Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there that play nice with the portable powerhouse, and they come with everything you need to hook up a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and more to the handheld PC.

To help you pick the perfect accessory for Valve’s portable pal, we’ve tested the best Steam Deck dock options available in 2023. Whether you’re looking to create a Steam Deck TV experience or you require a dinky desktop replacement, our picks cater to a variety of desktop setup needs.

Here are the best Steam Deck dock options:

1. Best Steam Deck dock

The best Steam Deck dock is the Jsaux Steam Deck dock.

Expect to pay $29.99 USD / £29.99 GBP.

Jsaux Steam Deck dock USB ports 2 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Great valve

4K 60fps

100W Power Delivery

Cons

Would benefit from extra USB ports

Questionable Ethernet placement

Few Deck docks actually cradle Valve’s baby gaming PC, which is where Jsaux’s flattering imitation of the official version shines. Its solid metal construction and gunmetal finish help provide a premium feel, and it’ll blend in perfectly with minimalist desk setups.

Equipped with HDMI, two USB A ports, and Ethernet, the Jsaux dock makes transforming the handheld into a gaming PC easy. 100W power delivery also means keeping the portable powerhouse charged while providing your gaming keyboard and external SSD with juice.

Valve’s Steam Deck dock may wield more ports and higher specs, but we are quite impressed with the company getting its foot in the door ahead of Valve – not to mention it commands a much lower asking price.

If you need something that’s on par with the real deal that still costs less, you could opt instead for Jsaux’s HB0702 model. There’s even a bundle that includes a 45W power adapter, and it’s still cheaper than the official docking station.

Check out our Jsuax Steam Deck dock review for our impressions, verdict, and score.

2. Best premium Steam Deck dock

The best premium Steam Deck dock is the Valve Steam Deck Docking Station

Expect to pay £89.99 USD / £79.99 GBP.

Valve Steam Deck Docking Station specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Designed with Steam Deck in mind

Better specs than alternatives

SteamOS firmware updates

Cons

Expensive

The Valve Steam Deck Docking Station is one of the priciest docks we’ve tried, but it’s actually got more going for it than you’d think. If you’re not a fan of third-party solutions, the official accessory will deliver in terms of quality and functionality, and it feels like a perfect premium fit for the portable.

Unlike other options out there, the Valve Steam Deck dock is made of the same high-quality plastic as the handheld PC itself. It also cradles the baby PC with love, as subtle design elements like its lip sit flush against the portable’s base. That’s not to say other docks by the likes of Jsaux fail in this regard, but we’d argue that the official docking station feels tailor-made for Valve’s device.

In addition, you’ll be able to easily update the official docking station’s firmware using SteamOS, rather than having to connect it to a Windows PC. That boon alone makes the dock feel more like a natural extension of the handheld, something that ultimately helps it feel more like a hybrid on par with the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re hung up about the dock’s high price, it’s worth noting that the package includes an additional USB-C charger. While there’s a Jsuax model that offers a similar setup for a bit less, the extra power adapter will save you from disconnecting wires when you want to go adventuring with your Deck.

We can’t stress enough that even opting for an official Steam Deck dock won’t provide a performance lift. There’s nothing inside a docking station that’ll enhance the portable’s native abilities, and plugging one in won’t boost fps.

Check out our Valve Steam Deck docking Station review for our impressions, verdict, and score.

3. Best cheap Steam Deck dock

The best cheap Steam Deck dock is the Anker USB-C Hub

Expect to pay £29.99 USD / £19 GBP.

Anker USB C Hub specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet No

Pros

Three USB ports

100W power delivery

Cons

Design hinders cable management

No Ethernet

Anker’s USB-C Hub is cheap, but it holds up against the top Steam Deck docks on the market. This option crams two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot into a wallet-sized device, and it even includes Power Delivery 3.0 support.

Sadly, the Anker USB-C hub lacks Ethernet, so you’ll have to make do with Steam Deck Wi-Fi. Not exactly a deal breaker, but if you rely on wires to get online, you may have to come up with a workaround.

Despite its size, Anker’s ant-sized solution boasts power delivery, and it’ll provide 100W to connected devices. Just like Jsuax’s dock, you’ll have to either use the power adapter included with the Deck or buy another, providing you don’t already have one stowed away.

Valve’s official version costs a lot more than this cheap and cheerful alternative, and Anker’s hub will play nice with other USB-C devices. That said, its dongle design might bother enthusiasts that prioritise desk cable management, especially since its short USB-C cables make it harder to tuck away out of sight.

4. Best Steam Deck SSD dock

The best Steam Deck SSD dock is the Jsaux M.2 Steam Deck dock

Expect to pay $129.99 USD / £119 GBP.

Jsaux M.2 Steam Deck dock USB ports 2 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Pricey compared to basic model

Gigabit Ethernet

Impressive SSD abilities

Cons

Ethernet port is still on the side

SSD support isn’t plug-and-play

The Jsaux M.2 dock is a souped-up version of the company’s original accessory, as it boasts built-in NVMe SSD support. While you’ll need to pay substantially more for the new dock’s solid-state superpowers, this heavy hitter hub actually only costs $40 USB more than the official Valve version.

Sure, you could just either buy the best Steam Deck SD card or pair the portable with an external drive, but Jsaux’s all-in-one solution helps the handheld feel like a proper desktop PC. Being able to access up to 4TB of storage by simply plugging in the dock is an undeniable boon, and it’ll save you from endlessly deleting and redownloading Steam games.

Of course, the Jsaux isn’t just a best external SSD contender, as it provides the portable with 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and two USB ports. Admittedly, an extra USB port would go a long way, but that’s forgivable this time around given the dock’s built-in SSD slot.

The Jsaux M.2 dock won’t be to everyone’s tastes, especially if you’re just looking to hook up to the best gaming monitor. However, if you’re looking to transform the Steam Deck into a cheap gaming PC, this SSD docking station should do the trick.

Check out our Jsaux M.2 Steam Deck dock review for our full verdict and score.

5. Best versatile Steam Deck dock

The best versatile Steam Deck dock is the Belkin USB-C Hub

Expect to pay $96.99 USD / £99 GPB.

Belkin USB C Hub specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Nice wedge shape to place Deck

Expansive IO

Cons

Quite large

Built with laptops in mind

Belkin’s USB-C Hub is clearly built with laptops in mind, but its wedge-shaped design could cater to Steam Deck desk setups. Placing the chonky handheld on the dock’s rubberised surface simulates the look of an official product while somewhat concealing any connected cables.

Speaking of connectivity, Belkin’s angular dock features packs an impressive array of ports, including three USB-A connections, HDMI, Displayport 1.2, and support for both MicroSD and full-sized SD cards.

You could argue that while Belkin’s bruiser of a hub caters more to laptops, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, you might want to invest in the best gaming laptop down the line and integrate it with your desktop setup.

Admittedly, if you’re just looking to enjoy some Steam Deck games at your desk, this hub is overkill, but it could still help you squeeze every drop of functionality out of your new handheld PC.

6. Best Steam Deck dock for travel

The best Steam Deck dock for travel is the Anker USB-C Hub Adapter.

Expect to pay $59.99 USD / £50 GBP.

Anker USB C hub adapter specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 65W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Extremely compacted

Includes three USB ports

Cons

Power delivery capped at 65W

Inputs not on one side (looks messy)

Anker’s USB-C Hub Adapter blurs the line between dongle and dock, but its compact size doesn’t completely compromise its functionality.

It might take up as much room as a chocolate bar, but it boasts three USB 3.0 ports paired with HDMI, and Ethernet, providing you with everything you need to use the Steam Deck with other devices. The dinky dongle even features Power Delivery, so you won’t have to rely on the Steam Deck’s built-in battery.

the biggest drawback with Anker’s tiny hub is connectivity, as it trades all but one full-sized USB for USB-C. This won’t be a problem for everyone, especially if you’ve already switched to the new port, but having to fetch adapters for older peripherals is potentially too much of a faff.

You’re going to want to use Anker’s travel-sized hub with a cradle, unless you’re planning to use it like a chonky controller that connects to your TV. Naturally, this will mean parting with even more hard-earned pennies, but it’ll help improve your experience tenfold while venturing away from your gaming PC setup.

7. Best discrete Steam Deck dock

The best discrete Steam Deck dock is the Invzi Docking Station

Expect to pay $139.99 USD / £121 GBP.

Anker USB C hub adapter specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 100w x 2, 30w x 1 HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Conceals cables away from desk

Extra USB-C power delivery ports

Cons

Need to be plugged into an outlet

Expensive

Docking stations usually sit proudly on top of your workspace, and they traditionally cradle your connected device. However, the Invzi Docking Station deliberately stays away from your desk setup by plugging straight into a wall power socket.

Aesthetically, this hub looks almost like a big phone charger, but it’s equipped with HDMI, Ethernet, and three power delivery USB-C ports. Again, keeping the dock away from your desk will ultimately help you manage cables, especially if you’ve already got a rig living on your surface.

Invzi’s Steam Deck compatible dock plug thing only comes with one USB A port, so you’ll need to use an additional hub if you want to hook up your keyboard and mouse. While this would usually hamper desk cable management, the fact that this device is effectively a wall plug means you can confine it to the realm under your desk, something that should prevent any spaghetti monsters from reaching your surface.