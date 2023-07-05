The best Meta Quest 2 games 2023

What are the best Meta Quest 2 games? are the ones that draw you into the world and let you swim in the joys of VR. There are a staggering amount of games on Meta Quest 2, so don’t feel bad if we miss out on any of your personal favorites. When you factor in the lack of wires, it’s easy to understand why so many people have been delving into digital worlds using this device.

However, as there’s so much choice on arguably the best VR headset, navigating the store to find the best Meta Quest 2 games can be a bit of a chore. It helps to have a rough idea of what you should be looking for whenever you’re in the mood to buy a new game, whether that be FPS games like Superhot VR or a story-driven adventure.

The best Meta Quest 2 games are:

Resident Evil 4 VR

There have been a lot of Resident Evil 4 ports over the years, but the Meta Quest version is by far the most exciting one. Capcom’s 2005 smash hit is highly regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, so it’s no surprise to see the VR port make its way to this list. This survival horror game translates exceptionally well to Quest 2, putting players right into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy. Blast your way through infested humans, take on gigantic monsters, and rescue the President’s daughter in this all-time classic recreated from the ground up for VR.

Bonelab

Bonelab pushes Quest 2 to its limits in order to produce the realistic physics system that makes the gameplay possible. The game’s campaign puts you in the shoes of an outcast sentenced to death. You can escape the underground research facility with your life intact, but you need to be prepared to tackle a series of challenging experiences and threatening enemies. If you just want to relax, you can spend hours messing around in the sandbox, playing with weapons, and driving around in a variety of vehicles.

Blaston

Imagine, if you will, standing opposite an opponent atop a strange pillar. Each of you waves to the other as your guns load in around you, and from there, you fire bullets of varying sizes and speeds until one of you has no HP left. Blaston isn’t some gory affair, but an intentionally cartoony one, and it’s an absolute blast, pun intended.

In Death: Unchained

Roguelike games work surprisingly well in VR, especially for players who don’t like to immerse themselves in virtual reality for too long. If it takes a while to find your VR legs, roguelikes aren’t as demanding of your time, just your commitment in the long run. In Death: Unchained is the Meta Quest 2 version of In Death, and it offers the same wonderfully satisfying archery-based combat and marginally horrifying environments as the normal game, but on the go.

Until You Fall

Until You Fall is a roguelike that plonks you on a wonderfully vibrant and colorful planet, and then asks you to fight for your life. This game offers blisteringly fast melee combat that has you dual-wielding weapons of your choice as you hack and slash your way through fights. Each challenge can easily kill you off if you’re not careful, so you need to learn to parry, dodge, and duck if you want to stay alive.

Superhot VR

Superhot VR takes the same red, blocky enemies of the flat-screen version and places you among them. Every step, hand gesture, and head movement you make moves time, and you need to make sure you’re in control to avoid getting shot. Along with the story itself, there are a few entertaining modes to mess around with, and it’s always fun to endlessly smash through hordes of faceless enemies.

Rec Room

While VR Chat is fun, and it is, it’s also a little too hectic for a lot of people. Rec Room, on the other hand, is easier to manage and get into. It’s a free social game that allows you to meet up with mates or make new friends in VR, and then go around digital worlds playing paintball, going on adventures against cardboard goblins, or even indulging in the special battle royale mode that’s unique to the Meta Quest.

Vader Immortal

While this is technically three games, they all deserve a slot on the best Meta Quest 2 games list. The Vader Immortal series puts you in the world of Jedi and Sith and then allows you to play through three different stories exploring the world. While embodying Vader is very cool, a lot of people find themselves continuing to come back to the games for the lightsaber dojos. Each game offers a slightly different experience, but they’re perfect for just hopping in and slicing things in half. If you’re after more adventures in space, check out our list of the best Star Wars games.

Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip started off as a rhythm game where you had to shoot bad guys while listening to sickeningly dirty music. That was more than enough for most people, but it’s been updated a fair bit since the initial launch, and it now features campaigns to play through as well. It’s a wonderfully weighty experience that rewards you for your aim and timing. Also, the music absolutely slaps, which is all the more entertaining when you’re living up to the title and smacking a bad guy with your gun.

Beat Saber

You’ve heard of Beat Saber. Everyone’s heard of Beat Saber. It’s one of those VR games that’s so overwhelmingly easy to understand and satisfying to watch, that it’s a clear favorite in our best Meta Quest 2 games list. You simply stand on a platform armed with a beat saber in either hand as blocks rush at you to a beat. You’ve just got to cut them in half and listen to music. What could possibly be more entertaining than that?

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is a zombie game, where you play as a character who’s stuck in New Orleans among a zombie infestation. You have to sneak around, try to complete quests, and use the satisfying combat to survive another day. There are even choices to be made too, which is great for replayability.

What The Bat?

VR opens up the possibility to explore brand-new worlds, meet alien species, and discover unknown parts of the universe. Developed by Triband, the creators of the iconic sports games What The Golf, What The Bat asks the question: what would life be like if your hands were replaced by bats? Featuring over 100+ minigames, one task might ask you to herd sheep with a UFO, whilst another sets you to work painting a horse using your bat hands. It’s a hard job, but somebody has to do it.

What The Bat requires a decent amount of play space in order to give your arms the freedom they need to perform every task. If you’re searching for a silly VR game to entertain players of all ages, What The Bat will have you and any spectators laughing in no time.

Virtual Desktop

Our final choice isn’t a game, as such, but it is an important purchase for Quest owners, which we think makes it one of the best Meta Quest 2 games. It offers an easy way to access your PC from your VR headset wirelessly. Technically, AirLink from Meta does the same thing, but it doesn’t always play nice with your Steam VR titles. With the Virtual Desktop though, we’ve never had that issue.

That’s a wrap for the best Meta Quest 2 games. Whether you’ve just received the Quest 2 as a gift, or you’re about to give one to someone as a gift, you should definitely give one of the games on this list a good try. If you’ve spent all your cash on your headset, you may want to read our best free PC games list to find some great titles that won’t cost you a thing.