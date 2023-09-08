Best power supply for PC gaming in 2023

When you’re looking for the best power supply for PC gaming it’s important to remember that every PC’s PSU requirements vary. Not only is the wattage an important consideration, but the size of systems can widely vary, meaning that there really is no ‘one size fits all’ solution. That said, we’re confident that you’ll find something that caters to you in our shortlist.

If you invest in a quality power supply, it’ll likely become the longest-standing member of your rig throughout years of upgrades as you turn your tower into the best gaming PC. You might not necessarily consider it to be the most critical part of your PC, but if the gaming CPU effectively acts as the brain, then a PSU is the heart of your rig – think about it, even the array of cables resembles a mess of arteries and veins at a glance.

Here is the best power supply for a gaming PC in 2023:

1. EVGA Supernova 850 T2

The best power supply overall.

EVGA Supernova 850 T2 specs Watts (W) 850 / 1,000 / 1,600 Form factor ATX Connectors 20+4-pin ATX (x1) / CPU 4+4-pin (x2) / PCIe 6+2-pin (x4) / PCIe 6-pin (x2) / SATA (x10) / 4-pin peripheral (x4) 80 Plus certification Titanium Warranty 10 years

Pros

80 Plus Titanium certification

10-year warranty period

Enough power for the latest graphics cards

Cons

Pricey

The thing that makes the EVGA Supernova 850 T2 a cut above most PSUs is its 80 Plus Titanium certification, meaning it’s 94% efficient or higher under a typical load. This means that the power supply wastes very little energy, resulting in less excess heat and cooler operating temperatures.

It’s fully modular, so you only need to route the cables necessary to power your system. It’s also built with Japanese Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors, making this PSU an ever-reliable part of any rig, plus it comes with a 10-year warranty period should you need it. While 850W should be plenty for most people, you can also find 1,000W and 1,600W versions of this power supply.

2. EVGA 600 BR

The best cheap power supply.

EVGA 600 BR Watts (W) 600 Form factor ATX Connectors 24-pin ATX (x1) / CPU 4+4-pin (x1) / PCIe 6+2-pin (x2) / SATA (x6) / 4-pin peripheral (x3) 80 Plus certification Bronze Warranty 3 years

Pros

600W for less than $65 USD

Enough juice for an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Cons

Not modular

Not enough power for the Nvidia RTX 3070 or above

Costing just under $65 USD, the EVGA 600 BR is undoubtedly one of the best-value PSUs available on the market for budget-conscious builders. Despite its cheaper price point, this power supply doesn’t skimp on 80 Plus Bronze certification, meaning it’s by no means wasteful.

The EVGA 600 BR should have no trouble fitting into almost all ATX PC cases, thanks to its 150mm long shell being around the standard power supply size. A three-year warranty should help with any concerns surrounding this power supply’s reliability.

3. Gigabyte UD1000GM PG5

The best 1,000W power supply.

Gigabyte UD1000GM PG5 Watts (W) 1,000 Form factor ATX Connectors 20+4-pin ATX (x1) / CPU 4+4-pin (x2) / PCIe 16-pin (x1) / PCIe 6+2-pin (x4) / SATA (x8) / 4-pin peripheral (x3) 80 Plus certification Gold Warranty 10 years

Pros

Native support for PCIe Gen 5 16-pin power connector

80 Plus Gold certification

Fully modular

Cons

Noisier than others on this list

The Nvidia RTX 4000 range hasn’t yet hit the 1,000W ceiling, but there’s no telling what the AMD RDNA 3 series is hungry for until Team Red lifts the lid on Radeon 7000 GPUs. If you don’t want to find your power supply trailing behind the times in the coming years, you might need a 1,000W monster, and the Gigabyte UD1000GM PG5 is already prepared for pretty much anything that may come.

It’s already equipped with support for the latest PCIe Gen 5 16-pin power connector, which will likely eventually power every GPU that comes our way in the future. Gigabyte claims that the power supply’s 120mm smart hydraulic bearing fan should last 1.4x longer than a standard sleeve bearing found on some cheaper models. It also comes with plenty of other traits you’d expect from a top-tier power supply, such as 80 Plus Gold certification, a fully modular design, and a 10-year warranty.

4. Corsair SF750

The best SFX power supply.

Corsair SF750 Watts (W) 400 / 600 / 750 Form factor SFX Connectors 20+4-pin ATX (x1) / CPU 4+4-pin (x2) / PCIe 6+2-pin (x4) / SATA (x8) / 4-pin peripheral (x3) 80 Plus certification Platinum Warranty 7 years

Pros

Zero RPM Fan Mode keeps things silent until the PSU hits 40% load

Included SFX-to-ATX bracket

Cons

Expensive

If you’re building a system in a compact PC case, then the small but mighty Corsair SF750 should be at the top of your list for potential power supplies to juice up your miniature rig. That said, it’ll work great in a bigger ATX chassis too, thanks to the included SFX-to-ATX bracket.

The Corsair SF750’s ‘Zero RPM Fan Mode’ makes sure the PSU doesn’t engage its fan until it has to, keeping things quiet when browsing the web and kicking things into gear when gaming. It’s fully modular too, and its individually sleeved cables make routing them in your gaming PC a breeze. If your computer doesn’t require 750W, consider the less-powerful but less-expensive SF600 or SF400.