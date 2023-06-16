Get Bethesda’s best games for dirt cheap ahead of Starfield

The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, Quake, The Evil Within – you name it, Bethesda has some of the best PC games in its catalog, and you can get most of them for next to nothing right now thanks to a sale with up to 85% off the likes of Skyrim, Oblivion, Fallout New Vegas, Wolfenstein 2, and Prey. With the Starfield release date swooping over the horizon, what better time than now to enjoy Bethesda’s best?

These deals come as part of the GOG summer sale, which means you not only get some of the best RPG games, FPS, and horror experiences for some of their lowest prices, but they’re DRM-free, meaning you won’t need an online connection to play once you’ve downloaded the games. GOG also supports full refunds for up to 30 days, if you decide you’ve overstepped your budget.

Whether you want to explore the vast open worlds of Skyrim, tear apart demons in Doom, survive the spooky mimics aboard Prey’s space station, make friends with super mutants in Fallout 3, experience the horrifying creative minds of The Evil Within 2, or simply get into some classic multiplayer game blasting in Quake 3 Arena, you won’t want to miss out on these bargains.

GOG Bethesda summer sale discounts

Here are the biggest Bethesda discounts on offer in the GOG summer sale:

Dishonored Definitive Edition is 75% off ($4.99 / £4.00).

Dishonored 2 is 80% off ($5.99 / £5.00).

Dishonored Death of the Outsider is 80% off ($5.99 / £5.00).

Dishonored complete collection is 80% off ($15.99 / £11.04).

Doom (1993) is 60% off ($1.99 / £1.65).

Doom 2 is 60% off ($1.99 / £1.65).

Doom 3 is 60% off ($3.99 / £3.19).

Doom 64 is 65% off ($1.64 / £1.39).

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GotY Edition is 75% off ($3.74 / £3.29).

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GotY Edition is 75% off ($4.99 / £4.00).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is 67% off ($16.49 / £14.19).

The Evil Within is 75% off ($4.99 / £4.00).

The Evil Within 2 is 80% off ($7.99 / £5.00).

The Evil Within bundle is 75% off ($6.24 / £4.79).

Fallout is 75% off ($2.49 / £2.00).

Fallout 2 is 75% off ($2.49 / £2.00).

Fallout 3 GotY Edition is 75% off ($4.99 / £4.00).

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition is 67% off ($6.59 / £5.29).

Prey Digital Deluxe Edition is 80% off ($7.99 / £7.00).

Quake is 60% off ($3.99 / £3.19).

Quake 2 is 60% off ($3.99 / £3.19).

Quake 3 Arena is 60% off ($5.99 / £5.19).

Quake 4 is 67% off ($4.94 / £4.29).

Wolfenstein 3D is 70% off ($1.49 / £0.89).

Return to Castle Wolfenstein is 60% off ($1.99 / £1.65).

Wolfenstein The New Order is 75% off ($4.99 / £3.79).

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus is 85% off ($5.99 / £3.79).

Be sure to check out the best Skyrim mods and the best Fallout New Vegas mods if you’re jumping into one of Bethesda’s finest open worlds, or perhaps save yourself even more money and check out some of the best free games that you can play in 2023.