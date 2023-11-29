Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has apparently been released, only to get suddenly withdrawn. However, some people were still able to download and play this then-unannounced game.

As game releases go, the sudden appearance of action-adventure Beyond Good and Evil‘s 20th Anniversary Edition was a bit of a shocker. Its existence was leaked earlier this year, via an ESRB rating, but fans didn’t expect it to just pop up on Ubisoft+

Neither, apparently, did Ubisoft, and the action-adventure game was swiftly withdrawn from the subscription service. But it wasn’t quite fast enough and people were able to download and play a game that has yet to be officially announced.

As reported by Eurogamer, the now-deleted listing for the remaster boasted, “4K, 60 fps with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features.”

BEYOND GOOD & EVIL 20th Anniversary is working on Xbox with Ubisoft+!!!! #BeyondGoodAndEvil pic.twitter.com/UbWpsnEaSb — Cheevo Guides (@Cheevo_Guides) November 29, 2023

Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft’s own Game Pass-style subscription service and is available on several platforms. While it’s destined for PC and console, the game only seems to have (briefly) leaked on Xbox.

It’s not clear who accidentally pushed the ‘release now’ button. Footage of the game in action was posted on YouTube, but was quickly pulled due to a copyright claim from Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has since tweeted a statement explaining that it was indeed released by mistake. “We apologize for any confusion and want to assure our community that this version is not indicative of the final game, ” the company adds.



Beyond Good and Evil sees a young photographer, Jade, unravelling a conspiracy with the aid of her friend Pey’j, an anthropomorphic pig. It was well received but it wasn’t the sales smash Ubisoft hoped for and while the game leaves the door open for a sequel, one has yet to be released.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was revealed back in 2009 but it was set to be a prequel and, despite statements that it’s still in the works, I doubt it’s happening any time soon. And hopefully Ubisoft will drop the requirement that you remain connected to the internet.

Since Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition seems to be in a thoroughly playable state, hopefully it’s not far off release. And Ubisoft has now confirmed it’ll be arriving some time during early 2024.

For some other worlds to visit, here are the best fantasy games on PC and the best PC games on PC. And be sure to follow us on Google News for more daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.