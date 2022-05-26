This week’s free PC game from Epic is every BioShock game

It’s Thursday once again, which means it’s time for a new free PC game at the Epic Games Store. Epic is currently running its Epic Mega Sale, and it’s pulling out some of the big guns to celebrate. Starting today, BioShock: The Collection is free to keep, and it includes every BioShock game and DLC made to date.

To get specific, BioShock: The Collection includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. That version of Infinite includes the main game, the add-on packs Clash in the Clouds and Burial at Sea, Episodes 1 and 2, plus the Industrial Revolution rewards pack, the BioShock Infinite Upgrade Pack, Columbia’s Finest pack, Comstock’s China Broom Shotgun, and Comstock’s Bird’s Eye Sniper Rifle.

In other words, it’s the full kit, updated for more modern PCs. Each BioShock game was important in its own way, and they’ve all prompted interesting discussions about how games handle narrative and player agency. At their core, they’re dazzling-looking FPS games that take you through wildly imaginative worlds – all while you guzzle questionable concoctions and listen to the ravings of unhinged plutocrats.

Head over to the Epic Games Store to grab your free copy of BioShock: The Collection, which replaces last week’s freebie, Borderlands 3. It normally goes for $59.99 or your regional equivalent.