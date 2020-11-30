Get 29% off this high capacity NVMe SSD this Cyber Monday

We’ve seen SSD prices continue to drop in recent years, and the best Cyber Monday deals wouldn’t be complete without a superb discount on an NVMe M.2 SSD, giving you instantaneous boot times and improved loading times in games – particularly taking advantage of newer titles that have been designed to take advantage of the SSDs in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

The Crucial P5 is reduced in price by 28% ($95) on Amazon US from $339.99 to $244.99, and it’s also on sale on Amazon UK, with a £91.60 discount from £315.59 to £223.99. The 2TB capacity is why we think this is a steal today – you should be able to fit all your software and your favourite games directly onto the SSD without having to resort to your old hard drive.

At this discount, you’re paying the same price per gigabyte as Crucial’s 1TB version, whereas usually you’d be paying a premium to have double the storage in that M.2 form factor. Not looking for that 2TB capacity? Have a look at the other Cyber Monday SSD deals.

This 2TB Crucial P5 NVMe M.2 SSD has a decent read speed of up to 3,400MB/s, and a write speed of 3,000MB/s – close to rivalling the best SSD for gaming.

Cyber Monday isn’t here forever though, so make sure you take a look before this deal is gone. Why not also have a look at upping your memory capacity with some of the best Cyber Monday RAM deals to go with your speedy new storage?