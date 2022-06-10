New Blade Runner game rumoured to be in development

A new Blade Runner game, which would mark the first major outing for the sci-fi series since the beloved 1997 point-and-click adventure by Westwood, is rumoured to be in development and could release in 2025, according to a reputable industry leaker.

Tom Henderson, who has previously produced accurate leaks on Battlefield: 2042, and is also known for leaking news on GTA 6 and the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, claims that British developer 110 Industries has acquired the license to create a new game based on Blade Runner, and recently announced the news to employees at its new studio in Vaud, Switzerland.

Ridley Scott, director of the original 1982 Blade Runner film, has confirmed that a new television series, Blade Runner 2099, is in development with Amazon. If the franchise is set to undergo a revival, following the superb but financially underperforming Blade Runner 2049, it seems possible that a new video game could be in the works. 110 Industries also seems like a suitable fit for the sci-fi licence. The studio currently has three games in development – racing sim Red Goes Faster, mech shooter Vengeance Is Mine, and the hack-and-slash Wanted: Dead – all of which take place in neon-soaked, grimy dystopias similar to the world of Blade Runner.

According to an internal memo, published in 2021 following the creation of the Swiss studio, alongside these games, 110 has “nine more projects in the pipeline” and is looking to “develop future licences”. If the recent rumours are true, a new Blade Runner game could well be among 110’s future lineup.

And speaking of those rumours, one of Tom Henderson’s most recent leaks was of the supposed map for Call of Duty Warzone 2, which is alleged to feature snippets of the classic maps from 2009’s original Modern Warfare 2, including Highrise. If you take a very close look at Modern Warfare 2’s reveal trailer, there is a satellite image which seems to contain a section from Highrise and also match the surrounding areas of the leak map Henderson produced in May. If the map does indeed match Henderson’s initial leaks, it could add further credibility to his information about a new Blade Runner game.

Nevertheless, for now, these rumours must be treated with scepticism, as many video game leaks later prove to be inaccurate or untrue. We have contacted 110 Industries for comment and will update you with any new information.