All the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guns revealed so far

Looking for a list of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guns? Modern Warfare 2 takes place shortly after the events of the first game, so we aren’t expecting a brand new arsenal of weapons. That being said, we’ve already spotted a number of new guns that definitely weren’t available in the first game. Every weapon on this list has been spotted in early campaign footage that was shown to us during a pre-briefing, and as such, some of the names are likely to be placeholders.

Just like the previous games, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guns are going to make their way to Call of Duty Warzone 2 by the end of 2022. The battle royale game currently features over 130 usable weapons, but this number is likely to drop to around 30 by the time Warzone 2 launches.

We’ve also had a look at the new Gunsmith, which allows players to customise their favourite weapons using a variety of attachments. This system has the potential to drastically change each weapon to perfectly suit your playstyle thanks to a new barrel tuning option, so keep an eye out for our Warzone loadout guides when we know more. Here’s everything we know about the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so far.

Here are the confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guns:

MK14

SCAR

MP5

MP7

LACH-56 [likely placeholder]

PP-19 Bizon

FAMAS

Bryson 500

LACH-16 [likely placeholder]

M16 Hybrid

1911

AK-47

M4A1

TAR-21

LMG Fightlight

.458 Socom

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith

The Gunsmith system has been revamped for Modern Warfare 2, introducing a new way for players to unlock different weapons and attachments. Instead of focusing on a single weapon in the Gunsmith, players now have platforms which lead into different weapons. Every gun featured in a platform has a number of shared attachments which can be used as soon as they’re unlocked.

For example, if you primarily use the M4 assault rifle, you can unlock new weapons throughout the M4’s ‘family tree’, including the M16, .458 Socom, and the LMG Fightlite. While there are shared attachments across the family tree, each weapon also has its own unique set of attachments.

It looks like players may have to be selective when it comes to picking out the perfect set of attachments in Modern Warfare 2. The MP5 in the Gunsmith features slots of ten different attachments, but it appears players can only pick from three of the slots. We don’t know whether the number of attachments increases as you level up your weapons, but this could create an interesting dynamic when paired with the Gunsmith’s new ‘tuning’ system.

Attachment tuning is the final addition to the Gunsmith, giving players the option to make tiny adjustments to each attachment in order to build the perfect loadout. It’s unclear whether this tuning can be applied to every single attachment, but right now we know it definitely applies to barrels.

In the example we were shown, players can tune an SMG’s barrel to excel in four different areas: heavy (recoil control) and light (aim down sight speed), and long (aim walking speed) and short (aiming stability). Dragging the slider to one area negatively affects the other side – for example, if you go for the heaviest and shortest barrel, your weapon’s mobility is going to take a huge hit in two key areas.

And that’s everything there is to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guns. If you want to know more about this highly anticipated release, give our Modern Warfare 2 release date guide a read. We also have a guide on the Warzone 2 release date for those who want to learn more about the upcoming free-to-play shooter.