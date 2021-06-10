Bloodhunt is a new battle royale set in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade

It’s easy to lose track of all the Vampire: The Masquerade games that are currently in development, but Bloodhunt – revealed today at the Summer Game Fest – won’t make us wait. It’ll be out later this summer, and sign-ups are open for anyone interested in the closed alpha, which will start soon. It’s a free-to-play battle royale game that casts players as vampires in Prague.

You’ll be able to choose a clan to swear allegiance to and create a unique high-fashion style for your vampire in Bloodhunt, which will demand all the skills you can unlock. Developer Sharkmob says you’ll be able to defy gravity and bring supernatural abilities to bear as you seek to restore the masquerade and “become the ultimate vampire.”

Here’s how it’s described on the Steam page: “A treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst vampires, who are also targeted for annihilation by the secret society known as the Entity. Use your supernatural powers, weapons, and wit in this third-person battle royale game to dominate the night and restore the masquerade.”

Here’s the trailer:

You can sign up to participate in the closed alpha on the official site.

