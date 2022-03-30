Metroidvania Bloodstained gets free Child of Light DLC

Fans of freebies and Metroidvanias can rejoice as the latest piece of free Bloodstained DLC is due out tomorrow – and it’s the long-teased crossover with another platform game. No, it’s not anyone from the Castlevania series, it’s actually Princess Aurora from Ubisoft’s delightful Child of Light.

Way back in October last year, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night developer Artplay teased an upcoming free content update that would include a new character “NOT from the world of Bloodstained”. The action-adventure game was supposed to get this “special crossover content” way back in 2020, but it kept on being put back.

Now, finally, the free Bloodstained crossover DLC is getting released tomorrow – March 31 – and it will bring Aurora from 2014’s Child of Light to the game. As stated on the website, Aurora is accompanied by her wisp friend Igniculus, who can slow enemies or heal the player. Aurora’s main offensive power is Light Ray, an MP-using beam that damages enemies. To play as her, just open up a new game slot and select Aurora as the character you want to play.

You can check out the somewhat pointless teaser trailer below, which marks the DLC’s release date as March 10 – either that’s a typo, or the DLC was supposed to come out earlier this month.

As for the Castlevania series that inspired Bloodstained, Konami claimed that the recently released Advance Collection wouldn’t work on Steam Deck, but it actually does. Bloodstained also works on Steam Deck, incidentally.

