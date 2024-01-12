2023’s stellar, 9/10 Warhammer 40k FPS is going cheap, don’t miss out

It’s a good time to be a Warhammer 40k fan, with grimdark co-op FPS Darktide seeing a resurgence in popularity and the upcoming Space Marine 2 looking rather excellent. But 2023’s best Warhammer game, for my money, is Warhammer 40k Boltgun, a romping boomer shooter packed with pixel-art Chaos Marines and daemons galore. The Doom-style FPS captures the pulse-pounding speed and weight of the franchise perfectly, and it’s yours at a sizable saving on Steam right now.

Warhammer 40k Boltgun harkens back to those ‘90s glory days, yet feels fresh and slick in the ways of the best modern boomer shooters. This high-speed FPS game puts you in the suit of a veteran Space Marine as they battle against the hordes of Chaos. With iconic weapons like the chainsword, grav-cannon, plasma gun, and of course the boltgun itself to hand, you’ll stomp and pound your way through the demonic hordes, including some dramatic boss fight showdowns.

Holding a ‘very positive’ Steam rating of 91%, you don’t need to just take my word for it – Warhammer 40k Boltgun is a delightful time, whether you’re a long-time fan of the iconic franchise or just on the lookout for a fun action game. It’s art design is absolutely beautiful in its colorful, industrial way, and the animations bring it all to life in motion, while the crunchy sound design makes every shot all the more satisfying.

Warhammer 40k Boltgun is 32% off on Steam until Monday January 22, meaning you can expect to pay just $14.95 / £12.91 to pick it up, down from $21.99 / £18.99. Or if Valve’s official recognition of the boomer shooter tag has you eager for even more, we’ve picked out some of our favorites.

