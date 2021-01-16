Bungie deleting old Halo stats in February

As part of the sunsetting process for the Halo series this year, Bungie has announced that the stats it has archived from four of the Halo games will be deleted next month. Players have until February 9 to download their data before it all gets wiped.

Bungie made the announcement in the latest This Week at Bungie, revealing that the nine-year-old dump of player history is due for deletion. In 2013, in the run-up to Destiny coming out in 2014, Bungie migrated all its news, groups, and forums to a revamped website. Everything for the Halo community stayed on a dedicated server, preserved as the developer and the iconic FPS games went in separate directions.

Unfortunately, the time has come for anyone who wants these digital remnants to take them, and the rest to enter the proverbial trash heap. If you have anything saved on an old Bungie profile for Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach, you have until February 9 to retrieve it by whatever means. After that date, the URL will be permanently taken offline.

The Internet Archive did grab everything for preservation purposes in 2015, but these are raw databases saved in clumps. If that hot Halo win streak you had going back in 2009 is in there, you’ll have to download each package and sift through for your username.

This is all part of Bungie formally waving its time on Halo off into the sunset this year – online services for many of the games on Xbox 360 are being cut off come December.