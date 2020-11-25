The best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War AUG loadout

Looking for the best Call of Duty Cold War AUG loadout? The AUG in Call of Duty Cold War is a burst rifle – not the fully automatic weapon you might be familiar with from Black Ops, though it’s similar to the ABR 223 from Black Ops 4. The AUG is a formidable weapon that’s best at mid-long range, and can even one burst. It’s been nerfed slightly since Cold War’s release, but it’s still undoubtedly one of the best Cold War guns, particularly at range.

After trying a few different loadouts, we’ve settled on the below, with solid recoil control and great bullet velocity and effective damage range, so you can ensure you land those mid-to-long-range shots. Several of our recommended attachments are only available at the highest weapon levels, though – and considering you’ll have to use the AUG for a long time before unlocking them, we’ve included a few alternatives at the end of the guide.

Time will tell if the AUG will become one of the best Warzone guns once progression is integrated with the battle royale game on December 10. Here’s our recommended Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War AUG loadout:

Primary Weapon: AUG

Visiontech 2x

Muzzle Brake 5.56

19.8” Task Force

SOF Target Designator

Field Agent Foregrip

Salvo 54 Rnd Fast Mag

SASR Jungle Grip

Raider Pad

Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12

24.8” Task Force

STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

No Stock

Speed Tape

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Frag

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Ninja

Wildcard: Gunfighter

The Muzzle Brake 5.56 gives you an additional +10% vertical recoil control, which is handy for long range engagements. The 19.8” Task Force barrel gives you +19% damage, +50% effective damage range, and +50% bullet velocity, which turns the AUG into a beast of a weapon – unfortunately, it comes at the cost of -20% vertical recoil control and -15% horizontal recoil control. The Field Agent Foregrip helps to mitigate that, though, as it gives +10% vertical recoil control and +40% horizontal recoil control, at the cost of -16% shooting move speed.

If you’re still working on unlocking the 19.8” Task Force barrel, the 18.2” Strike Team barrel is a worthy choice – with an additional +19% damage, and 13% fire rate, at the cost of -25% effective damage range and -10% idle sway control. The Salvo 54 Rnd Fast Mag ensures you’ll never be caught reloading – with a huge additional 80% magazine ammo capacity, +35% reload quickness, +80% max starting ammo, and +80% ammo capacity at the cost of -25% ADS time.

The SASR Jungle Grip helps to mitigate this ADS loss as it gives you +20% ADS time, plus +80% flinch resistance, at the cost of -12% sprint to fire time. The flinch resistance will really help with accuracy under fire. Once you’ve unlocked the Airborne Elastic Wrap, you might consider swapping it in, but both are solid choices.

Finally, the Raider Pad gives you a huge +30% sprint to fire time and +40% aim walking movement speed, at the cost of -30% hip fire accuracy. Before you’ve unlocked the Raider Pad, we recommend using the Tactical Stock or CQB Pad.

That’s the AUG loadout we’re currently favouring – if you’re spending some time in the Gunsmith already, why not check out our Cold War Krig 6 loadout or Cold War AK-74u loadout?